California Jeep driver dies in rollover crash after vehicle hurtles down embankment on I-5

A driver was killed Monday evening on Interstate 5 in Yolo County after his vehicle slid down an embankment and rolled over, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were alerted of the crash just after 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 5, north of Country Road 103, said Officer Rodney Fitzhugh, a spokesman for the CHP’s Woodland office.

For unknown reasons, the driver and sole occupant of a red Jeep SUV crashed down an embankment in a wide open field and rolled over, Fitzhugh said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters, Fitzhugh said.

The Yolo County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the driver. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.