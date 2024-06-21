This California ice cream shop was voted No. 1 in the country. Here’s where to go

Craving something sweet? California is home to the best ice cream shop in the country, according to USA Today.

The publication released its list of the top 10 independent ice cream stores in the United States on July 19, just in time for the start of summer.

“These spots were chosen for their use of quality, fresh ingredients and creative takes on this beloved frozen treat,” USA Today said.

An’s Dry Cleaning in San Diego was No. 1 on the list, USA Today said, followed by Coneflower Creamery in Omaha, Nebraska, in second place.

Owowcow Creamery, which has a handful of locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, took third place.

close up of scooping ice cream in gelato cafe

What makes San Diego ice cream shop best in US?

An’s Dry Cleaning serves high-quality, small-batch gelato with local ingredients, according to its website.

The scoop shop at 3017 Adams Ave. in San Diego is open from noon to 11 p.m. every day.

“The made-from-scratch gelato flavors at An’s Dry Cleaning are named after fabrics, like taffeta and twill, as an homage to the dry cleaning business that originally inhabited the historic 1934 building,” USA Today said.

As of Friday, the scoop shop’s rotating menu of flavors included Lingerie, a blend of strawberry, chocolate and cream, and Velour, a caramel gelato folded with salt and pieces of chocolate-covered waffle cones.

Other offerings included the best-selling Canvas, made with olive oil and rosemary, and Valencia, a dark chocolate gelato with freshly zested oranges.

What are the top 10 best scoop shops in the country?

These are the top 10 independent ice cream shops in the nation, according to USA Today readers:

An’s Dry Cleaning in San Diego Coneflower Creamery in Omaha, Nebraska Owowcow Creamery in New Jersey and Pennsylvania Leoppold’s Ice Cream in Savannah, Georgia Peewee’s Ice Cream in Medford, New Jersey The Boardwalk Italian Ice & Creamery in Boynton Beach, Florida Island Creamery in Maryland and Virginia Andia’s Ice Cream in Cary and Raleigh, North Carolina Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream in Charleston, West Virginia Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park, Pennsylvania

How did USA Today come up with its rankings?

To come up with USA Today’s Best 10 Readers’ Choice Awards for 2024, a panel of experts selected nominees across a number of categories.

The publication’s readers then voted for their favorites.

So far, USA Today has ranked the best beaches, campgrounds for recreational vehicles, national park lodges, vintage trailer hotels and glamping spots.

The publication also shared its top picks for things to do and places to go this summer, including drive-in movie theaters, scenic train rides and kayak tours.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.