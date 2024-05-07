California is hiring for these state jobs, offering some remote work. See what’s available

Searching for remote work opportunities in California?

The state of California is hiring for positions in May for the departments of social services, air resources, emergency services and more.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan. Many of the following jobs have specific requirements — which are linked below.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced plans in April that could require state employees to work in-office for a minimum of two days per week starting this summer.

As of Tuesday, May 7, here are the latest state jobs offering some remote or hybrid work on the CalCareers website:

Child Welfare Workforce Development Manager | Permanent, full-time

Department: Social Services

Location: Sacramento County

Salary: $6,760 to $8,398 per month

The child welfare workforce development manager oversees a small team of analysts and handles tasks related to budgeting, leading projects and child and family services.

Hybrid work is available for eligible California residents. However, this position can require in-person attendance for meetings and training at the headquarters in Sacramento, with travel expenses being the employee’s responsibility.

If remote work ends, the employee must report to headquarters, according to the CalCareers website.

The application closes on May 14.

Disaster Assistance Programs Specialist I | Permanent, full-time

Department: Office of Emergency Services

Location: Orange County

Salary: $4,490 to $6,178 per month

The disaster assistance program specialist I is responsible for performing tasks related to federal and state disaster assistance within the department.

Tasks can include working with a variety of programs, including grants, public assistance and research analysis.

While this position is eligible for a hybrid work schedule with up to two days of remote work per week, additional in-office work days can be required.

The application will close once the position is filled.

Service Desk Analyst | Permanent, full-time

Department: Office of Legislative Counsel

Location: Sacramento County

Salary: $4,792 to $8,487 per month

The service desk analyst performs a variety of tasks within the department related to information technology, including providing technical phone support and fixing software issues on desktop computers.

This is a hybrid position, according to CalCareers. However, the number of in-office work days is not listed.

The application will close once the position is filled.

Methane Satellite Data User Needs and System Architecture Lead | Permanent, full-time

Department: State Air Resources Board

Location: Sacramento County

Salary: $5,633 to $10,903 per month

The methane satellite data user needs and system architecture lead is responsible for researching and analyzing satellite data to find and reduce methane and other air pollutants.

This position is eligible for a hybrid work schedule. However, applicants must live in California to report to headquarters in Sacramento, paying for their own travel expenses.

The application closes on May 17.

Project Coordinator | Permanent, full-time

Department: Social Services

Location: Sacramento County

Salary: $5,684 to $7,114 per month

The project coordinator will support and manage projects, relating to services for at-risk children and families, and supervise other team members.

Hybrid work is available for eligible California residents. However, this position can require in-person attendance for meetings and training at the headquarters in Sacramento, with travel expenses being the employee’s responsibility.

If remote work ends, the employee must report to headquarters, according to CalCareers.

The application closes on May 14.

Public Utilities Regulatory Analyst V | Permanent, full-time

Department: Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety

Location: Multiple locations

Salary: $9,078 to $11,362 per month

The public utilities regulatory analyst V will work on creating policies and implementing regulations related to reducing wildfires caused by utility circuits that are currently above ground.

This is a remote-centered position, according to CalCareers. When the employee is required to report to headquarters, they can report to the Sacramento, San Francisco or Los Angeles office.

The application closes on May 16.

Matrix Team Analyst | Permanent, full-time

Department: State Teachers’ Retirement System

Location: Yolo County

Salary: $3,640 to $5,916 per month

The matrix team analyst will support the Service Retirement Division by assisting with performance goals, reviewing forms for members, ensuring accurate data entry and scheduling appointments for members.

This position offers a hybrid work schedule, with three remote days and two days on-site at the headquarters in West Sacramento.

The application closes on May 13.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.