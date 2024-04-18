California Highway Patrol issue 230 citations during traffic enforcement operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield law enforcement was on high alert Wednesday on highways throughout town.

On April 17, CHP issued 230 citations during a joint traffic enforcement operation, primarily around Highway 99 and Highway 58 in Bakersfield. In an effort to suppress traffic violations and crime in the area, 127 speeding, five seatbelt and 13 cell phone citations were issued on Wednesday, according to the CHP.

Thirty-five commercial violation and 48 mechanical violation citations were also issued to inspected drivers. Officers arrested three felons during inspections. Officers say that over 42 commercial vehicle inspections were conducted; 10 drivers and 12 vehicles were placed out of service.

Bakersfield police and the CHP impounded nine vehicles on Thursday and recovered another nine vehicles that were stolen, during the inspection period. Fourteen drivers got away with verbal warnings, according to CHP.

