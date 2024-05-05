California Highway Patrol introduces 8 new canine teams

(KRON) — Eight new canine teams were introduced during a CHP ceremony in West Sacramento on Friday. The dogs will be used for various tasks, including detecting human scent, contraband, and explosives across the state.

The graduates consist of five Patrol and Narcotics Detection Canine Teams, two Patrol and Explosives Detection Canine teams, and one Explosive Detection Canine team.

The CHP canines are also used to assist allied agencies in apprehending criminals, detecting explosives or drugs, and locating at-risk missing persons

SF Animal Care & Control at capacity for dogs, waiving adoption fees

“These canine teams are essential resources in our public safety mission. Their incomparable dedication, keen senses, and unwavering loyalty not only enhance our capabilities but also strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the communities we serve throughout California,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee.

Photo Courtesy: CHP

The newest team members include two Belgian Malinois, two Dutch Shepherds, and four German Shepherd dogs.

CHP said each canine’s partner is an officer with three to twenty years of experience. Once deployed, handlers spend a minimum of eight hours every week training their canines for several months.

The CHP now has a total of 49 canine teams throughout the state, CHP said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.