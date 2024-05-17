California Highway Patrol finds over 500 grams of drugs during I-80 traffic stop

(FOX40.COM) — California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of over 500 grams of fentanyl, 150 grams of meth, 50 grams of heroin, 50 grams of Xanax, and 20 grams worth of “unknown pills.”

According to the agency, the man, 35, was driving west in a silver Honda on Interstate 80 near San Francisco when CHP officers initiated the stop. The stop was for a mechanical violation, CHP added.

Upon contacting the driver, CHP learned that the man was unlicensed and detained him before a K9 searched the vehicle.

As the K9 searched, officers located “a large amount” of packaged narcotics, which revealed the following:

511 grams of fentanyl

158 grams of meth

73 grams of heroin

80 grams of “suspected Xanax”

20 grams of “unknown pills”

CHP said a loaded gun was also discovered in their search. The driver, a San Lorenzo resident, was booked into a Northern California jail for multiple felony drug-related charges.

