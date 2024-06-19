California Highway Patrol conducting DUI checkpoint in north Modesto. Here’s when

The California Highway Patrol will be conducting a DUI/drivers license checkpoint Thursday night within the unincorporated area of Stanislaus County.

The checkpoint will be held in north Modesto between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., according to a news release. The CHP did not disclose an exact location.

Locations are chosen based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests and with safety considerations for the officers and the public, according to the release.

Funding for the checkpoint is provided to the CHP by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses that can exceed $15,000. “Not to mention the embarrassment when friends and family find out,” the release said.