California Highway Patrol announce DUI checkpoint in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers will be screening drivers for signs of impairment Friday night in Bakersfield.

On April 12, the California Highway Patrol will be conducting a DUI checkpoint within an unincorporated area of Bakersfield, according to a release. The checkpoint, which will include driver’s license checks, will be from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20% when publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive DUI patrols are conducted often.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment, while only delaying motorists temporarily. Funding for this checkpoint is provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

