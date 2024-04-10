'California Henge' returns to San Francisco
"California Henge" has returned to San Francisco. It happens twice a year when the sun lines up perfectly with California Street - shining between buildings and over the Bay Bridge.
Country star Morgan Wallen was arrested and charged with felony reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct for tossing a chair off a rooftop bar.
Arterio Morris, who transferred to Kansas from Texas, was suspended and dismissed from the team in September shortly after his arrest.
The global demand for wood could grow by 54% between 2010 and 2050, according to a study by the World Resources Institute. While some building materials like steel get consistently recycled back into the supply chain, wood does not. Cambium hopes to fix that.
Dan Devine and Ben Golliver talk their way through some of the NBA’s year-end awards and explain why they have anxiety about voting.
The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld a Civil War-era law banning abortions with one exception. Here's what that means for women in the state.
The Timberwolves, who hold a slight lead for first in the Western Conference standings, haven’t won a playoff series since 2004.
Beauty spending is up among teens, with brands like Ulta, e.l.f., and Sephora getting a boost.
Cancelling student debt is a windfall for the borrowers who benefit, but taxpayers foot the bill.
They're tiny but mighty — and come in a range of types.
Ford finally released the 2024 Mach-E, but the numerous improvements to its range estimates and the affordable price for some variants might be worth the wait.
Between the depth of the lineup and the power of the UFC brand, UFC 300 pretty much sells itself.
Coming off a "hype watch"-fueled 2023, luxury Swiss watch giant Rolex is taking a step back with some toned-down debuts for 2024, mirroring a watch market that’s returning to normalcy.
With the NCAA tournament behind us, here's an updated look at Yahoo Sports' first- and second-round projections for the 2024 NBA Draft.
Lucid Motors delivered more EVs in the first quarter of 2024 than it has in any other quarter, though it set the record by a very slim margin. The Saudi-backed, California-based electric vehicle company said Tuesday morning that it shipped 1,967 luxury sedans in the quarter. Lucid's new delivery record comes as the company is struggling to find consistent demand for its pricey luxury sedan, the Air.
What does New England need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
In February, Demis Hassabis, the CEO of Google's DeepMind AI research lab, warned that throwing increasing amounts of compute at the types of AI algorithms in wide use today could lead to diminishing returns. Getting to the "next level" of AI, as it were, Hassabis said, will instead require fundamental research breakthroughs that yield viable alternatives to today's entrenched approaches. Ex-Tesla engineer George Morgan agrees.
"I must always be pretty." is a common theme from girls. One saving grace from growing up in the 80’s, pre-internet, was that while I had a calorie-restricted childhood, I didn’t know just how many other girls outside of my immediate friend group were also growing up and hating their bodies.
Data sovereignty and residency laws have become commonplace in recent years. The major clouds, however, were always set up to enable the free movement of data between their various locations, so over the course of the last few years, all of the hyperscalers started looking into how they could offer sovereign clouds that can guarantee that government data, for example, never left a given country. The Microsoft Azure Cloud for Sovereignty became generally available in December.
Last year, Microsoft made waves when it announced Copilot would add $30 per user per month to the price of an Office 365 subscription. At Google Cloud Next, Google followed Microsoft's monetization lead, announcing a pair of $10/month/user add-on packages for the Google Workspace productivity suite. The company also introduced an AI security package, which helps admins keep Google Workspace content more secure, including the ability to classify and protect files with certain sensitive characteristics.
The biggest news stories this morning: Google’s long-awaited Find My Device network launches today, Nintendo’s Wii U and 3DS online servers are gone, Play Tekken, get free Chipotle.