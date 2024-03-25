California had its first fatal mountain lion attack in 20 years. Where did it happen?

A mountain lion fatally attacked a 21-year-old man on Saturday in El Dorado County, also injuring his younger brother. It was the first time in roughly two decades that a cougar killed a person in California.

Here’s when and where the attack happened — and why it’s such a rare occurrence in a state that boasts roughly 4,500 of these elusive creatures:

Who was killed and injured in the El Dorado County cougar attack?

At around 1 p.m. Saturday in a remote part of the Eldorado National Forest, 21-year-old Taylen Brooks and 18-year-old Wyatt Brooks were searching for deer antler sheds in a hilly forested landscape, The Sacramento Bee reported on Sunday.

Wyatt Brooks survived the attack but sustained “traumatic” injuries, his family said.

His brother’s death is the first of its kind since 2004, when a 35-year-old man was killed in Whiting Ranch Regional Park in Orange County.

Where did fatal California mountain lion attack happen?

The attack was roughly 5 miles southeast of Georgetown on Darling Ridge Road near Skid Road not far from Dutch Canyon, according to dispatchers. The area is within Eldorado National Forest, 70 miles northeast of downtown Sacramento.

This is a rural area of El Dorado County, accessible by a one-lane paved road that cuts through the forest.

“No hunting” and “No trespassing signs” are posted throughout the area, which is dotted with homes and ranches situated off the roadways behind metal gates.

Throughout the area, herds of deer and flocks of turkeys can be seen, as well as cattle and horses grazing at various ranch properties.

On Saturday afternoon, more than a dozen deer could be seen grazing along Highway 193, a few miles from the site of the attack.

Mountain lions have large ranges of up to 10 miles by 10 miles, and Saturday’s attack may have been from an animal that was still young and looking for its own territory, said Josh Rosenau, director of Policy and Advocacy for the non-profit Mountain Lion Foundation.

How common are mountain lion attacks?

Attacks on humans are extremely rare, as the large cats are more interested in avoiding human contact and typically seek deer as prey.

”When something like this happens, it’s obviously scary, but it’s still worth bearing in mind how rare this is and how much mountain lions try to avoid people when they can,” Rosenau said.

He said there are roughly 4,500 mountain lions in the state.

Including the attack in El Dorado County, there have been 22 documented mountain lion attacks involving 24 people in California since 1986, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The last fatal attack in Northern California was in 1994, when a woman was killed in Auburn State Recreation Area.

Where are mountain lions found in California?

These cats are typically found in mountains, as the name suggests, urban fringes and open spaces from foggy coastal forests to eastern deserts.

There’s a group of mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains and the Hollywood Hills of southern California. Mountain lions occasionally show up in suburban Sacramento. They eat deer, turkeys, skunks and even dogs and house cats.

Mountain lions are a “specially protected” species in California, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Some 46% of California’s topography is considered a suitable habitat for mountain lions, according to the Mountain Lion Foundation. The only non-habitable locations for the cat in the state are in the Central Valley and in most of California’s southeastern deserts.

Mountain lions tend to hunt alone at night, according to the County of San Diego Parks and Recreation.

How much do mountain lions weigh?

The mountain lion responsible for this attack — which was euthanized this weekend — weighed roughly 90 pounds. It was male, officials said.

Adult male mountain lions can weigh between 130 and 150 pounds. Adult females weigh between 65 and 90, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Here’s what to do if you see one

Although it’s very rare to encounter a mountain lion, below are some tips from the County of San Diego Parks and Recreation on ways to protect yourself from a possible encounter:

If you plan on going on a hike, consider going with a friend. If you’re going alone avoid hiking around dusk or dawn.

Keep small children close to you when exploring the outdoors.

It’s also advised to keep dogs on a leash at all times.

If you do encounter a mountain lion do not approach the animal or run from it. If the mountain view is within view do not crouch or bend.

It’s also important to note, that if you are confronted by the animal that it has an escape route. The animal is tends to avoid confrontation, according to the county.

Report all mountain lion sightings to a ranger or call 911.

The Bee’s Brianna Taylor contributed to this story.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.