California Gov. Newsom sidesteps criticism of Biden's asylum executive order

As some prominent California Democrats cry foul over President Joe Biden's executive order limiting asylum on the southern border, the state's governor ― a Biden campaign surrogate with Oval Office aspirations of his own ― is so far staying out of the fray.

A California senator, more than a dozen of its Democratic House representatives and several state legislators have all expressed varying degrees of outrage and disappointment over the executive order announced last week, cutting a sharp relief against Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has neither criticized or outright praised the immigration policy.

For a state with a Democratic super-majority often in lockstep with the Biden administration, such public division is both rare and potentially portentous for upcoming elections expected to hinge significantly on immigration.

While the governor has established himself a national leader in abortion rights — seen as the Democrats' strongest campaign issue and as an indication of Newsom's efforts to expand name recognition for a 2028 presidential run — the controversial new border policy has not garnered the same level of attention. The day after Biden's executive order was unveiled, Newsom laid in to Senate Republicans for striking down a right to contraception bill, along with a 40-second taped address.

Newsom's office told USA Today in a statement that Biden "continues to bolster border security" and called on Republicans to help pass a bipartisan border deal. No official statement has been released by the governor's office, though Newsom did take to the social media platform X the day of Biden's announcement, sidestepping a direct response on the order and instead criticizing Republicans.

"Reminder that the GOP have refused to secure the border," Newsom said in the June 4 post. "They voted AGAINST: 1,500 additional Border Patrol Agents & CBP Officers, 1,200 Immigration & Customs Enforcement personnel, Technology to stop the flow of fentanyl. Only thing they're interested in is playing politics."

Biden's executive order signed June 4 authorized the U.S. to turn away migrants seeking asylum at the border once a daily crossing average of 2,500 people is exceeded. It does not apply to migrants applying through appointments at port of entries, unaccompanied minors or individuals seeking asylum from human trafficking. Biden has presented his executive order as a direct response to what he calls "decades-long failures" by Congress to enact reforms, including the recent drawn-out battles over bipartisan proposals that collapsed in February and again in late-May.

Immigration a key election issue in California

Immigration is a leading issue for voters across the nation, and weighs heavily in several of California's GOP-held House districts Democrats are spending prodigiously to try and flip. For the Democratic party, immigration has quickly become a thorny political crisis this election year, while Republicans have seized on the matter and placed it at the top of its campaign strategies.

Groups operating along California's busiest border sector of San Diego are quick to slam the order, many arguing it contravenes the country's long-standing asylum laws. Like many other critics, including immigrant aid organizations and civil rights groups, California Sen. Alex Padilla has called the order similar to former President Trump's 2018 asylum ban, which a federal court repealed in part for exceeding the bounds of asylum law.

More: At top migrant arrival point, overwhelmed aid groups decry Biden's executive order on asylum

Padilla has delivered some of the most biting critiques of the asylum order, building on his reputation as one of the party's most outspoken leaders on immigration reform.

"By reviving Trump's asylum ban, President Biden has undermined American values and abandoned our nation's obligations to provide people fleeing persecution, violence, and authoritarianism with an opportunity to seek refuge in the U.S.," Padilla said in a statement. "This asylum ban will fail to address the challenges at our border, just as it did under the Trump Administration."

Padilla said Biden has not lived up to the country's "moral standing" in instituting the executive action and urges the administration to address the root causes of asylum-motivated migration. Several other California representatives feel similarly.

Democratic Rep. and Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Nanette Barragán said the order is "deeply concerning" to the caucus and said such measures "impede progress and harm migrants." Rep. Barbara Lee called the order "cruel, ineffective, and out of step with our values."

Many others in California's Democratic delegation have either thrown their support behind Biden or, like Newsom, point fingers at what they call a failure by GOP to pass immigration reforms.

In a press conference the day of Biden's executive order release, chairs of the House Democratic Caucus, California Reps. Pete Aguilar and Ted Lieu, spoke about the latest economic figures. When asked about the order by a reporter, Aguilar presented the move as a last resort forced upon the administration after GOP gridlock over bipartisan proposals, echoing many other Democrats in recent days.

Republicans are more concerned about keeping this as a campaign issue than they are about governing and solutions," he said. "The bottom line is House Democrats believe we can ensure a secure border while opening up more legal pathways."

Kathryn Palmer is an elections fellow for USA TODAY. Reach her at kapalmer@gannett.com and follow her on X @KathrynPlmr.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Newsom sidesteps criticism of Biden's asylum executive order