California Gov. Newsom labels state a ‘beacon of hope’ in State of the State speech

California Gov. Gavin Newsom characterized 2024 as a year that’s “another extraordinary moment in history” that lifted California as a beacon to the world and proved an “antidote to the poisonous populism of the right,” in a sweeping State of the State address Tuesday.

The pre-recorded speech, released simultaneously across the governor’s social media channels and website with a copy delivered to the Legislature in advance, appeared aimed at a national audience as much Californians.

It comes two days before the first presidential debate in Atlanta between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Newsom has said he is not running for president this year but has taken the sort of steps candidates take to prepare for a possible run in the future.

His Tuesday speech comes as Newsom and the legislature prepare to close a nearly $300 billion budget deal announced over the weekend, closing a $47 billion shortfall.

Newsom touched on his priorities and highlighted successes of his administration on climate action, gun safety, immigration and combatng homelessness.

He spoke about California approving a two-year balanced budget and touched on efforts to curb retail theft, which is expected to be a bruising fight at the ballot box in November.

“We are presented with a choice between a society that embraces our values and a world darkened by division and discrimination,” the governor said, foreshadowing what he views as the bigger battle shaping up between the right and the left.

“The economic prosperity, health, safety and freedom that we enjoy are under assault. Forces are threatening the very foundation of California’s success — our pluralism, our innovative spirit, and our diversity.,” he said.

The governor concluded on an optimistic note, saying California is “where the most creative people in the world want to be … A place where a world-class education leads to a world-class job, where that world-class job leads to a brighter future, where standing out makes you outstanding.”

“This is the future California is creating now. We are solving our most pressing problems with enthusiasm, resolve, and a California spirit that allows us to accomplish anything,” Newsom said. “Anyone who really knows California knows that the state of our state is strong and resilient — a beacon to the world.”

Originally scheduled for March, the speech was delayed as the administration awaited the results of a ballot measure, Proposition 1, that the governor had championed.

The initiative, which taps nearly $6.4 billion to target those who are in crisis, experiencing chronic homelessness or have mental health or substance abuse problems, as well as helping provide veteran housing, was approved by voters in March by a razor-thin margin.

The annual State of the State speech generally highlights accomplishments and lays out an administration’s goals and policies. Newsom’s past addresses have focused on the state’s most pressing issues, including homelessness, climate change, housing and wildfires.