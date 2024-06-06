California GOP lawmaker flips on psychedelics, introduces bill to allow limited usage

California may yet decriminalize psychedelic use — for a small group of people anyway.

Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones, R-Santee, and Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park, announced Thursday they have introduced Senate Bill 803, a gut-and-amend bill that would allow for the therapeutically facilitated use of certain psychedelics (psilocybin or psilocyn), for military veterans and first responders, in just three counties: San Diego, San Francisco and Santa Cruz.

This marks an about-face for Jones, who had opposed previous legislative efforts to make psychedelics available.

“As a dedicated advocate for veterans and first responders, I firmly believe it is our duty to support and heal the brave individuals who served our country and communities,” Jones said in a statement.

He clarified that he is not calling for the “widespread legalization” of psychedelics, “rather, I’m championing a targeted medical treatment aimed specifically at aiding veterans and first responders in their recovery.”

In a statement, Becker called SB 803 “an entirely new and innovative effort” to help treat work-induced post-traumatic stress disorder.

The bill would require the three participating counties to license facilitators, who must be a medical doctor, psychologist, social worker, nurse practitioner, physician assistant, clinical counselor or naturopathic doctor. It would sunset after three years, unless extended by future legislation.

The bill has the blessing of Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, who authored previous, more broad attempts to decriminalize psychedelics. One of Wiener’s bills, Senate Bill 58, was vetoed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The other, Senate Bill 1012, died in the Senate Appropriations Committee suspense file.

SB 803 has been referred to the Senate Rules Committee for further committee assignment.