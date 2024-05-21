California Forever donates $500K to Solano County nonprofits
(KRON) — California Forever, a group behind a proposed utopian community in Solano County, donated $500,000 to 45 nonprofits on Tuesday. Organizers said the donations were made to close the county’s nonprofit funding gap.
According to California Forever, the group behind the East Solano Plan, Sonoma County has received 1% of state non-profit funding despite being home to nearly 6% of the population. As a result, the team behind the East Solano Plan decided to take matters into its own hands.
Since last December, the community has been looking at potential applicants to donate to before June. Despite not having any application requirements, donors were looking at traits including “location within the county, area of focus, impact and support for the organization that we heard from the community,” California Forever said in a statement.
The full list of recipients includes:
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority
APAPA Solano
Art and Music Center in Rio Vista
BayNorth Church
Benicia Chamber of Commerce
Boys & Girls Empowerment Group in Vallejo
Bright-Horizon Agriculture
Broken by Violence
California Human Development
California Technological Care (CTC)
Center for Urban Excellence (CUE)
Change and New Beginnings
Dixon Family Services
E5 Therapy
Faith Food Fridays
Filipino Community of Solano County
First Chance Vallejo
Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano
Global Center for Success
Leadership Vallejo
House of Acts
Journey Downtown Theater
Lady Echelon Project
Mount Calvary Church
Meals on Wheels of Solano County
On Stage Vacaville
Opportunity House – Vacaville
Ramtown Boosters
SafeQuest Solano
SANE-SART (Sexual Assault Nurse Examines Sexual Assault Response Team)
Solano Mudcats Collegiate Baseball Program
Solano Surf Soccer Club
Special Care Angels
The Coach Sarna NFL Flag Football League
Top Klasse Dutch Football (Soccer) Club
Travis Community Champions for Wings over Solano
TruPlay Sports
Vaca High Quarterback Club
Vacaville Museum
Vacaville Wellness Foundation
Vallejo Center for the Arts (VCA)
Vallejo Project
VEST Solano
Veteran VIPS
Young Artists Conservatory of Music
There are so few direct services available for unhoused transitional aged youth (16-26 year old constituents) in Vallejo. Your resources will ensure that a handful of the many vulnerable youth in our community have the skills and mentors needed to establish gainful employment. Vallejo Project supports youth with job readiness, mentors housing and exposure to arts and culture. We serve about 26 youth annually. Thank you for supporting our work from the bottom of our hearts!
Adoja McDonald, Founder of the Vallejo Project
Moving forward, California Forever said it aims to continue supporting locals through its $500 million community benefit commitment to housing, education, parks, family farms, and other green initiatives. The East Solano Plan aside, organizers also plan on investing $200 million in seven of the existing downtowns in Solano County.
Just last week, the hopeful utopian community also announced a list of potential employers, promising over 15,000 “well-paid jobs.”
