California Forever donates $500K to Solano County nonprofits

(KRON) — California Forever, a group behind a proposed utopian community in Solano County, donated $500,000 to 45 nonprofits on Tuesday. Organizers said the donations were made to close the county’s nonprofit funding gap.

According to California Forever, the group behind the East Solano Plan, Sonoma County has received 1% of state non-profit funding despite being home to nearly 6% of the population. As a result, the team behind the East Solano Plan decided to take matters into its own hands.

Since last December, the community has been looking at potential applicants to donate to before June. Despite not having any application requirements, donors were looking at traits including “location within the county, area of focus, impact and support for the organization that we heard from the community,” California Forever said in a statement.

The full list of recipients includes:

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority

APAPA Solano

Art and Music Center in Rio Vista

BayNorth Church

Benicia Chamber of Commerce

Boys & Girls Empowerment Group in Vallejo

Bright-Horizon Agriculture

Broken by Violence

California Human Development

California Technological Care (CTC)

Center for Urban Excellence (CUE)

Change and New Beginnings

Dixon Family Services

E5 Therapy

Faith Food Fridays

Filipino Community of Solano County

First Chance Vallejo

Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano

Global Center for Success

Leadership Vallejo

House of Acts

Journey Downtown Theater

Lady Echelon Project

Mount Calvary Church

Meals on Wheels of Solano County

On Stage Vacaville

Opportunity House – Vacaville

Ramtown Boosters

SafeQuest Solano

SANE-SART (Sexual Assault Nurse Examines Sexual Assault Response Team)

Solano Mudcats Collegiate Baseball Program

Solano Surf Soccer Club

Special Care Angels

The Coach Sarna NFL Flag Football League

Top Klasse Dutch Football (Soccer) Club

Travis Community Champions for Wings over Solano

TruPlay Sports

Vaca High Quarterback Club

Vacaville Museum

Vacaville Wellness Foundation

Vallejo Center for the Arts (VCA)

Vallejo Project

VEST Solano

Veteran VIPS

Young Artists Conservatory of Music

There are so few direct services available for unhoused transitional aged youth (16-26 year old constituents) in Vallejo. Your resources will ensure that a handful of the many vulnerable youth in our community have the skills and mentors needed to establish gainful employment. Vallejo Project supports youth with job readiness, mentors housing and exposure to arts and culture. We serve about 26 youth annually. Thank you for supporting our work from the bottom of our hearts! Adoja McDonald, Founder of the Vallejo Project

Moving forward, California Forever said it aims to continue supporting locals through its $500 million community benefit commitment to housing, education, parks, family farms, and other green initiatives. The East Solano Plan aside, organizers also plan on investing $200 million in seven of the existing downtowns in Solano County.

Just last week, the hopeful utopian community also announced a list of potential employers, promising over 15,000 “well-paid jobs.”

