California farmers and residents to receive an increase in water supply from DWR

(FOX40.COM) — The California Department of Water Resources announced an increase in the State Water Project water supply allocation forecast for 2024.

On Monday, DWR said the forecasted allocation was increased to 40 percent, up from 30 percent last month. The State Water Project provides critical water supplies to 27 million Californians and farmers served by 29 public water agencies. The increase would provide an additional 420,000 acre-feet of water, enough water to serve an estimated 1.5 million households for a year, according to DWR.

The allocation was reportedly based on an 800,000 acre-foot increase in storage at Lake Oroville and the latest snow survey data from the April 1 measurements. April 1 is typically when California sees peak snowpack and the start of the snowmelt season. Statewide, the snowpack remains near average at 99 percent of average for this date. The spring forecast in the latest snow runoff report, known as Bulletin 120, also anticipates above-average runoff this spring.

Additionally, the State Water Project said it’s working with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to manage flood releases and maximize the capture and storage of water from the winter storms and spring runoff in its reservoirs. Since January 1, storage has increased by 917,000 acre-feet at Lake Oroville and by 178,125 acre-feet at San Luis Reservoir according to DWR. Oroville is currently at 124 percent of average and 94 percent of capacity and is expected to reach capacity next month.

DWR said the updated State Water Project allocation forecast anticipates delivery of 40 percent of requested supplies to contractors south of the Delta, which accounts for the majority of contractors, 65 percent of requested supplies to contractors north of the Delta, and 100 percent allocation to Feather River Settlement Contractors.

Allocations are updated monthly as snowpack, rainfall, and runoff information is assessed, with a final allocation typically determined in May or June.

