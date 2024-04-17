California farmers depleted groundwater in Kings County. Now a state crackdown is coming

For the first time in California history, state officials are cracking down on the overpumping of groundwater in the San Joaquin Valley.

Kings County growers will face millions of dollars in fees and a mandate to report groundwater pumping after California officials voted unanimously on Tuesday, April 16 to put local agencies on probation for failing to protect the region’s underground water supply.

The unprecedented decision is a first step that could eventually lead to the state wresting control of a groundwater basin in a severely depleted part of the San Joaquin Valley.

Before issuing the probation order, the State Water Resources Control Board had repeatedly warned five groundwater agencies in Kings County that their management plan for the Tulare Lake basin is seriously deficient, failing to rein in the dried-up wells, contaminated water and sinking earth worsened by overpumping.

Located at the southern end of the San Joaquin Valley, the Tulare Lake underground basin is the main source of drinking and irrigation water for 146,000 residents and hundreds of square miles of farms. Agriculture is king here, producing nearly $2.6 billion in dairy, pistachios, cotton, tomatoes, and other crops and livestock in 2022.

Powerful agricultural interests shape the region’s groundwater policy, led by tomato-and-cotton giant J.G. Boswell Co. and Sandridge Partners, controlled by Bay Area developer John Vidovich. The two massive owners have representatives on at least three boards managing vast swaths of the groundwater basin.

State water board Chair E. Joaquin Esquivel acknowledged the pain and frustration that small farmers expressed at the hearing.

“The goal here is to not be punitive in the least, and simply see probation as a step within a process,” he said. The purpose of the fees, he said, is “not to punish those basins — although I know it can feel that way — but to pay for the additional workload.”

Sustainable Groundwater Management Act will affect Valley farmers

Small farmers spoke up during the marathon, 9-hour hearing, saying that the state fees — on top of fees proposed by local agencies — could drive them out of business.

“If the family farms go under, we will have a crisis on our hands,” said Julie Freitas, a Lemoore residentfrom a multi-generational farming family who traveled to Sacramento to speak to the board. “Most family farms cannot absorb the added cost.”

The state’s pumping fees of $20 per acre foot alone could reach almost $10 million a year in Kings County, according to a CalMatters analysis based on average groundwater use reported between 2015 and 2022. The state also can levy an annual fee of $300 per well, and heavy water users may have to install meters on their wells.

This week's decision could foreshadow how the state will handle five other overdrafted San Joaquin Valley basins that may also face probation. In all, 21 basins in California are considered critically overdrafted.

“This is the first time you really see the state play such an explicit role in groundwater management,” said Tien Tran, a policy advocate with the Community Water Center.

Jasmine Rivera, a community development specialist with Self-Help Enterprises, which provides emergency water to households, said disadvantaged communities in the San Joaquin Valley will suffer if the state doesn't order improvements to protect household and community supplies.

“The stakes are extremely high,” Rivera said. “And the risk is extremely high.”

Farmers worried about new groundwater rules

Small farmers in Kings County worry that the state’s crackdown on groundwater pumping and steep fees will force them out of business. Growers still reeling from the 2023 floods that swamped their homes, orchards, and crops would be forced to reckon with the decades-long decline of the water that is the lifeblood of the region’s biggest industry.

“In Kings County, there is no other economy,” said Dusty Ference, executive director of the Kings County Farm Bureau. “We do not have a tourism industry. We do not have an oil and gas industry. We do not have a manufacturing industry. Everything in the county relies on a successful agriculture industry.”

Since the groundwater act was enacted 10 years ago, fruit and nut acreage has grown in Kings County, although field crop acreage has shrunk. Groundwater extraction has not decreased—varying from year to year, but roughly the same amounts were pumped in 2022 as in 2015. New irrigation wells have been drilled. Communities still grapple with contaminants worsened by pumping. And, although outages have slowed after flooding last year, some household wells are still going dry.

State officials warn that the local agencies’ plan could dry up about 700 additional household wells and a dozen community wells. Contamination would also increase as the water table drops, wells reach deeper into layers containing more toxic substances, and overpumping squeezes contaminants like arsenic from the clay.

Land would also continue to sink, endangering canals, major aqueducts and flood control levees. Some land in the basin's western side, near Hanford and Corcoran, subsided about six feet between 2015 and 2023 alone.

Kings County Supervisor Doug Verboon, a fourth-generation corn and walnut farmer, has been warning for years that the groundwater law could upend life in the county, especially for small farmers.

Now, with local agencies scrambling, “It seems like it’s a little too much, too late,” Verboon said. “We’re fighting against ourselves at this point.”

Even after months of research and debate, the agency boards and managers still hadn’t agreed on the final plan with just days to go before Tuesday’s hearing, said Kings County Supervisor Joe Neves, who chairs one of the groundwater agencies. He said he fears “the state water board has probation as the only recourse.”

Probation will begin with extra state fees and extraction reports from growers while local agencies address the state’s concerns. If the local efforts last longer than a year and continue to fail, the state can initiate the process of taking control of the groundwater.

The state’s pumping fees of $20 per acre-foot alone could reach almost $10 million a year, according to a CalMatters analysis based on average groundwater use reported between 2015 and 2022. Growers and communities pumped an average of almost half a million acre-feet annually to serve about 1.5 million households.

Growers would also be required to pay an additional fee of $300 per well annually.

Growers facing tough economic headwinds

The new state fees would come at a time of higher interest rates and plummeting prices for once-lucrative commodities like almonds and walnuts.

“Everybody thought we had time to adapt,” said Ference of the Kings County Farm Bureau. However, the law states that we have to achieve sustainability by 2040, not by 2024.

Ference said he worries about the effects on the local economy. “If we drastically cut groundwater pumping this year and next, everybody here will suffer. Kings County is a ghost town,” he said.

Deanna Jackson, executive director of one of the Tri-County Water Authority and local groundwater agencies, said they will meet the law’s requirements.

“But in 2040, what are we really going to look like?” she said. “That’s the thing that keeps me up at night. We’re trying to protect disadvantaged communities, but the people that work there aren’t going to have a job…are we really benefiting the people that live there?

“Nothing is easy about this or pretty,” she added. “It’s all kind of ugly right now.”

Neither the Boswell company nor Vidovich responded to Calmatters’ interview requests. In December, Attorney Nathan Metcalf wrote to the state water board on behalf of J.G. Boswell Co., arguing that the probationary fees—which at the time included a $40 per acre-foot pumping fee that has now been reduced to $20—were excessive and that the water board doesn’t have the authority to impose them. Metcalf declined to answer CalMatters’ questions.

Michael Nordstrom, representing the Southwest Kings Groundwater Sustainability Agency, which is chaired by land baron Vidovich, told the state board that water in the part of the basin his agency manages, which includes Kettleman City, was sustainable. He wrote that many of the deficiencies in the basin’s plan that the state noted “do not apply to us.”

Towns struggling with no water

For communities in Kings County, water troubles are a fact of life.

Thirty families in the basin now rely on trucked water, a blow to home values and to residents who can no longer use water for gardens or livestock, according to Self-Help Enterprises.

A total of 156 household and irrigation well outages have been reported in the county; nine were reported in the past year. And this is likely only a small portion of the dry wells as residents rarely report outages. Statewide report totaled about 5,800 as of April 11. Neighboring Tulare County had about 1,858 reports, and Fresno County had 756.

Residents in the small, unincorporated communities of Hardwick and Stratford have struggled with well outages. In Stratford, with no water to flush toilets, the local school temporarily set up porta-potties for students during an outage in 2018. Even after water was restored, Stratford residents were left with a permanent sense of unease, said Robert Isquierdo Jr., founder of the nonprofit Reestablishing Stratford.

“They went without water not in a third-world country but in Stratford, California, the United States,” he said. There was a rea, big psychological effect.”

Arsenic, too, is pervasive and can be worsened by overpumping. The state water board reported that more than half of the water supply wells tested in the basin exceeded legal limits for the contaminant, which has been linked to cancer and other serious health problems. Kettleman City of Interstate 5 switched to imported water supplies to avoid arsenic, requiring an $11 million treatment facility funded by state and federal agencies.

In the small, largely Latino town of Armona, about 33 miles northeast of Stratford, Jim Maciel, president of the local water board, said until recent years, no one was allowed to build new homes due to elevated levels of arsenic. Arsenic is a natural ingredient of the area's soil, but overpumping worsens the levels found in well water.

It took over a decade and $9 million cobbled together from a grant, a zero-percent interest loan, and cash on hand to drill a new well more than 1,200 feet into the earth and install treatment to scrub away the arsenic and other contaminants.

“There’s no doubt that not only Kings County but the whole valley — everybody — has been overpumping,” Maciel said. Not just farms, e added, but cities, too. “It’s going to change, for sure. They can’t keep doing this forever.”

But change could also upend life in the community, where, he estimates, up to a third of residents are farmworkers. In time, he said, “there just won’t be any farm work for them to do.”

The Tachi Yokut Tribe is also facing these dueling pressures at the Santa Rosa Rancheria, home to nearly 1,200 people near Lemoore. Tulare Lake sustained the Tribe before agricultural diversions drained it.

Now, the closest water source is an irrigation ditch. The artesian wells that once bubbled through the valley are long gone. The Tachi Yo uts have been forced to drill deeper and deeper, chasing groundwater so contaminated with arsenic that the nearby elementary school doesn’t serve it to children. The tribe sends treated water to the school instead.

“As it’s going right now, I’m pretty sure we’re going to need water transported to us in like 20 to 30 years if they don’t stop doing what they’re doing,” said tribal member and cultural liaison Kenny Barrios.

Though the tribe has its agricultural lands and runs a casino employing nearly 1,500 people, it has no official presence on the local groundwater agency boards, Hank Brenard, the tribe’s environmental protection director, said. “They don’t even really talk to us,” he said.

While farmers can cash out and leave, Barrios said, the tribe will remain, living with the consequences. “It’ll just be u uncivilized Native Americans again,” he said. “Adapting to the land again, of what they left us.”

Big costs for small growers

Jacky Lowe, 80, a small farmer, worries about the impact of new groundwater limits. She still lives on the land her great-grandfather settled in the 1880s, between Hanford and the Kings River. Now, she leases the 40 acres that remain of the family property to a tenant who grows walnuts.

Over the past 10 years, groundwater depletion has forced her to drill one new agricultural well and replace two household wells — at an estimated cost of about $150,000.

“I can remember back when I was a child my father talking about the use of water, and if we (farmers) were not good custodians of the land… eventually this would catch up with us,” Lowe said. “And unfortunately, I think it has now caught up with us.”

On the other hand, she sees the latest groundwater plans as hastily thrown together to meet state deadlines with little input from small local growers and major costs to their livelihoods.

“The water situation in the Central Valley has been ignored for far too long,” Lowe said. “Now we are faced with draconian proposals with catastrophic consequences. I am most fearful that the family farm will not survive.”

Under proposals from the Mid-Kings River Groundwater Sustainability Agency, which manages the groundwater beneath Lowe’s farm, Lowe would face caps on groundwater pumping, and fees that she calculates could reach $12,400 a year. And that’s as long as she doesn’t run into penalties of up to $500 per acre-foot.

The proposal is slated for a local vote after the probation hearing, but growers are significantly opposing it.

General Manager Dennis Mills said at a March workshop that the fees are intended to fund the agency’s groundwater monitoring efforts, restore dry wells, and fund projects to tackle subsidence and increase groundwater recharge.

The alternative, he said, is for state officials to take over and manage the basin themselves.

Lowe said she’s hopeful — but not optimistic — that they’ll find a strategy that doesn’t harm smaller growers.

“It is political. It is economical It is social, it's emotional, it covers the gamut. And right now, because we have waited so long to address the problem, we’re now under the gun to come up with a plan,” Lowe said.

“This is not the first valley to go through a cycle of being extremely productive, and then become absolutely unfarmable.”

