From California to East Coast: they came to Bucyrus to witness 2024 total solar eclipse

People from across the nation. from California to the East Coast, came to Bucyrus to witness the total solar eclipse of 2024. Meanwhile, the majority of Bucyrians hid inside their residences and were nowhere to be seen. Some later noted they did not intend to watch the eclipse.

Despite earlier expectations the event would draw thousands and thousands of visitors to the area, almost doubling the county’s population, the streets of Bucyrus as well as Crawford County roads looked serene and deserted minutes before the most expected event of the year.

Almost none of the Bucyrians, with a few exceptions, were seen to be watching the eclipse in their front yards. Those who appeared on the streets later said they did not watch the eclipse because they were not interested.

Jason Tharp, living just a few blocks from Aumiller Park where people from across the country gathered to celebrate and share the unique experience, said he and his family decided to watch the eclipse from their home rather than going to party somewhere.

The Isner family looked super cute in their eclipse glasses.

“We were fine being home watching it,” Tharp said.

Groups of friends were scattered around Bucyrus downtown after the eclipse enjoying their snacks and the warm afternoon sun, but they invariably answered they were not from Bucyrus.

Bucyrus Aumiller Park

Aumiller Park became one of the local focal points for the travelers who said they were attracted by slower traffic, weather conditions forecasting fewer clouds and the playgrounds that Aumiller Park offers.

Matt Charleston, Ian Osborne, Parker Hunt and Colin Moreland said they came to Bucyrus from Westerville to see the eclipse. Charleston said the main reason they chose Bucyrus was lower traffic flow.

He said it was not the first solar eclipse they experienced, as they went to Illinois to see the one in 2017. However, at that time, the eclipse was not total.

“We’re pretty excited this time,” Charleston said.

The guys said some of them were Ph.D. students, but the eclipse was out of the scope of their professional interests. Some were engaged in studying physics, and in particular condensed matter and atmosphere dynamics, but none of that was directly related to the eclipse.

Colin Morelad, Matt Charleston, Ian Osborne, and Parker Hunt came to Aumiller Park to witness the eclipse.

Some of the travelers said they did not plan to watch the eclipse from Bucyrus, originally aiming at the Sandusky County, Lake Erie and Lima area. However, the weather forecast predicting cloudy weather farther north stopped them in Bucyrus.

Nathan Weaver said he and his family planned to go to the Lima area, but seeing the weather forecast not favorable, the Weavers found Aumiller Park online and decided to stop there.

Alisa, Kenneth, 12, Nathan, Stephanie, 14, and Christina, 16, Weaver watch the eclipse at Aumiller Park. Christina made professional photos of the totality with her camera.

Robert Finicum said he and his family came from South Carolina. He intended to be closer to Sandusky County, but the clouds were getting thicker the farther north they got, and as they were driving through Bucyrus, they thought it was a nice community and went to the local park.

Sonia Yevick said she came to see the eclipse in Bucyrus Aumiller Park with her family and friends from Maryland because they wanted to see it in totality and were aiming for a place that was not cloudy.

Yevick said specifically for the eclipse she was wearing a skirt with Saturn rings and an eclipse-themed T-shirt.

“I thought it was a good skirt to wear today, my daughter has a matching dress,” Yevick said.

Sonia Yevick looked cute in her eclipse themed outfit.

Vishwa Murthy and Pallavi Mahalingaiah said they came from California by plane for the eclipse because there would not be another eclipse like this for a long time in North America. Murthy said it was also interesting to see the eclipse and defy superstitions he heard about in his childhood.

“You’re not supposed to have food around that time,” Murthy said. “A lot of superstitions.”

Kelly Winks with her sister, grandchildren and grandfather said that they came from the Westerville area because Bucyrus was designated as a spot to watch the eclipse on the National Solar Observatory eclipse map, and they heard about Bucyrus before.

Katie Bittner, who came to witness the eclipse with her brother, sister, mother and eight of 13 of her mother’s grandchildren, said they decided to come from Columbus, which was not in the path of totality, for the kids to see the unique solar event.

Bittner said they were looking for a park with playgrounds for the kids to be able to enjoy the eclipse in a family friendly environment, and having driven through Bucyrus before they decided Aumiller Park suited them perfectly.

Morgan Moore who came twith her boyfriend, Brian Driftmyer, and their children said they chose Bucyrus because it was convenient to get there traffic-wise. Driftmyer said they did not want to go to larger communities in the path of totality, such as Cleveland.

Sarah Mayabb and Cassia Mangin came to Bucyrus from Columbus to show the eclipse to their children as well. Mayabb said they wanted a smaller, quieter venue, and they remembered Bucyrus from a previous visited through Girl Scout events.

Mangin said this was her first eclipse, and Mayabb said she had seen some before, and they were fun.

“I just wanted to have a chance to bring the kids out so they could experience one in totality because the others weren’t in totality for us,” Mayabb said.

Sue Feasel watched the eclipse with one of her students, Cody, 11.

Students from Christian Star Academy in Mount Vernon took a ride to Aumiller Park for the full eclipse because of its playground. School co-founder Sue Feasel said they made eclipse themed T-shirts ahead of time. Feasel said she was glad the students got to see the unique celestial event.

“They’re fascinated watching the advancement of the coverage,” Feasel said.

After the totality

Deb and Bob File from North Carolina said this was their first total eclipse viewing, but they saw a partial one as children. They chose Bucyrus because of its Aumiller Park. Bob File said he had never seen a park in a city this size as nice as this one.

“That was stunning,” he said. “Never seen anything like it.”

Joe Kleman said he came from Columbus because he is from Bucyrus originally and went to Bucyrus High School. Kleman said the eclipse was amazing, and he was glad he came.

Mark Petti and Bob and Deb File are watching the nearing totality.

Mark Petti same to Bucyrus from New Jersey. He said he was planning on coming to the Lake Erie area, but abandoned that idea because of the cloudy forecast. He started to look for an alternative place, and he chose Bucyrus because of its disc golf course.

“The eclipse was awesome, the park is beautiful, and the disc golf course is pretty cool,” Petti said. “Cool experience.”

David Kruzei and his friends are watching the totality. Later Kruzei said it was one of the coolest things in his life.

David Kruzei who came to see the eclipse with his friends from the Ohio State University said it was definitely “one of the coolest things” he had ever seen. One of his friends Max Kanuez said they chose Bucyrus for its longer totality time,

“It is not very often that you get to see things move in the sky like that,” Kruzei said. “Really gives you a feel for where we are in the universe.”

