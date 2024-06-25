California DMV to add Spanish version to one of its online tests. Here’s which one

Californians renewing their driver’s license can now complete the Department of Motor Vehicles’ fail-safe eLearning course in English or Spanish.

The DMV announced the language expansion Tuesday afternoon, citing its commitment to serving the state’s diverse communities. Latinos account for roughly 40% of California’s population, according to Pew Research.

“By expanding our services to include a Spanish language option for the eLearning renewal course, we are ensuring that more Californians can take advantage of our easy-to-use online services,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon in a statement.

Spanish is the second-most spoken language in California after English, with more than 10 million residents speaking the language at home, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. California has more Spanish-speakers than any other state.

The eLearning course began in 2022 and is designed as an alternative for individuals who have difficulty with traditional exams. Those taking the course must complete seven interactive modules, including quizzes after each module. Each quiz can be taken multiple times, making it a no-fail exam option.

The course takes about 45 minutes and is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week on a computer, laptop, tablet or mobile device. Customers may still be required to visit a DMV office to finalize their renewal after completing the course.

The next language scheduled for eLearning translation is Chinese, though no date has been set for its release.