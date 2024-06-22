California Democrats, Gavin Newsom reach budget deal to close major deficit. Here’s their plan

Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday announced a budget deal to close California’s projected nearly $45 billion shortfall following weeks of disagreement over spending priorities.

Newsom and top legislative leaders announced a plan to fund an embattled state homelessness grant program, cut more of the state’s prison budget than the governor originally proposed, and delay the start of a health care worker minimum wage increase, according to a legislative report obtained by The Sacramento Bee.

It also fills the budget gap by cutting state operations by nearly 8% and dipping into state reserves.

Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, and Senate President Pro Tem Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, and Newsom — who produced his own budget in January and a revised version in May — have been far apart on a handful of major issues.

They also faced the large projected deficit, making negotiations even more challenging.

The budget will provide spending for the 2024-25 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Rivas and McGuire touted funding the Legislature received for spending Newsom proposed cutting in his budget.

”We secured crucial investments to lower housing costs and keep people in their homes, and to sustain essential programs that help vulnerable families thrive,” Rivas said in a statement.