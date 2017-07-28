How California Can Make Use Of Its Surplus Marijuana

The executive director of the California Growers’ Association, Hezekiah Allen, said Wednesday the state would have to scale down the production of marijuana as it is currently producing eight times the amount than is normally consumed.

This hadn't been a problem until now, as the surplus was exported to other states, but a new law set to go into effect in January will ban growers from selling their products outside the state, leaving them with fewer outlets to sell their surplus weed.

Allen said their primary objective would be to prevent cannabis growers from illegally sending marijuana to other states using the black market.

“We are producing too much,” Allen said, adding that marijuana farmers “are going to have to scale back. We are on a painful downsizing curve.”

Photo: Getty Images/ Marc Piscotty

Estimates of California’s cannabis overproduction vary. While Allen said the state produces eight times more than state residents consume, Joseph Devlin, chief of Cannabis Policy and Enforcement for City of Sacramento, cited estimates of five times the amount of consumption, and, the LATimes reported, an industry consultant put the amount of overproduction at 12 times what is consumed.

The state's immediate goal was "to get folks into the regulated market, as many as possible," said Lori Ajax, chief of the state’s Bureau of Medical Cannabis Regulation. She conceded, however, that “there are some people who will never come into the regulated market.”

After California became the first state in the United States to legalize it, marijuana production in the state flourished. While marijuana is largely seen as good for smoking or oral consumption for medical or recreational purposes, there are a number of other uses for cannabis.

According to Weed Seed Shop, cannabis seeds are not only good for producing more marijuana plants but can also serve as a food product. Roasted cannabis seeds are excellent sources of protein and amino acids. They also contain minor quantities of vitamins and minerals. They are especially nutritious for people recovering from diseases such as arthritis. The nutty flavor of the seeds can also be utilized by grinding them into a powder and infusing it in smoothies, along with an array of other healthy ingredients; they can also be baked into cakes.

