California court rejects mandatory deadlines in death penalty cases

(Reuters) - The California Supreme Court on Thursday said a ballot initiative that aimed to speed up death penalty cases could not impose mandatory deadlines on appeals, but it also rejected broader constitutional challenges to the measure.

Voters narrowly passed Proposition 66 last year, while a companion measure that sought to abolish the death penalty failed. The state Supreme Court had put Prop 66 on hold in December pending the outcome of the legal challenge.





