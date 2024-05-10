California could cut 10,000 unfilled state positions in new budget proposed by Newsom

Gavin Newsom proposed cutting roughly 10,000 unfilled state positions in a revised budget plan he unveiled Friday morning.

The cuts are set to start in the 2025-26 fiscal year and continue after that. The governor projected it would save the state roughly $762.5 million.

“Those positions are being determined in real time at every agency and department,” he said. “We don’t have the list of every single vacant position for you today.”

Newsom said those and other cuts are in response to the state’s budget challenges.

“We want to do what all of you are doing in your personal lives. All the businesses out there are doing in their professional lives as well,” the governor said. “And we think we can do that and still achieve outstanding outcomes.”

Newsom then referred to an announcement from Thursday that state agencies are going to use artificial intelligence to help with highway congestion, language access and health care inspections.

He said it was “not a job killer.”

The administration is projecting a budget shortfall of $27.6 billion for the next fiscal year and $28.4 billion for the following year.