This California city is among best staycation spots in the US. Hint: It’s not Los Angeles

In need of a vacation that won’t break the bank?

California is home to some of the country’s best — and worst — places to have a wallet-friendly vacation at home, according to a recent study.

Only one city in the Golden State landed on WalletHub’s list of the top 10 cities in the United States for staycations.

The personal finance site analyzed more than 180 cities based on recreation, food and entertainment, and relaxation.

“It’s fun to visit an exotic location on vacation, but during rougher economic times, a staycation can save you a lot of money while being just as memorable, Wallethub analyst Cassandra Happe wrote in a June 10 article titled “Best & Worst Cities for Staycations (2024).”

Vacationing at home or nearby cuts costs and encourages you to “discover all kinds of fun activities close to home that you might not have tried out otherwise,” she added.

Orlando led WalletHub’s list of the best U.S. cities for staycations, with a total score of 61.9 out of 100.

Honolulu took second place with a total score of 60.9, followed by Cincinnati in third place with 60.8.

San Diego came in seventh place with a total score of 57.2, beating out popular destinations including Atlanta, New York and New Orleans.

Where is the best place for a staycation in the U.S.?

Look no further than Orlando.

The Florida city is the best city in the nation for a staycation in 2024 largely due to its variety of activities, WalletHub found.

From amusement parks and zoos to arcades and a booming nightlife scene, “It’s easy to fill a week with different fun outings every day,” WalletHub financial writer Adam McCann wrote.

Orlando is also home to a plethora of highly recommended affordable eateries, as well as ice cream shops to combat the summer heat.

What are the top 10 cities for a staycation?

These cities were the top 10 places to have a staycation in the United States in 2024, created by Wallethub:

Orlando Honolulu Cincinnati Las Vegas Tampa Chicago San Diego Atlanta New Orleans Tucson, Arizona

Which California cities ranked in the bottom 20?

A total of 10 California cities landed on WalletHub’s list of the country’s worst places to have a staycation.

Fremont may be the best place in the nation to raise a family, according to WalletHub, but the Bay Area city ranks low for vacationing at home.

Here are the California cities listed among WalletHub’s bottom 20 places to have a wallet-friendly staycation, and how they ranked:

No. 182: Fremont

No. 179: Chula Vista

No. 177: Santa Clarita

No. 174: Santa Ana

No. 173: Moreno Valley

No. 172: Fontana

No. 171: San Bernardino

No. 170: Oakland

No. 169: Oxnard

No. 165: Rancho Cucamonga

How did WalletHub come up with its rankings?

WalletHub analyzed 182 U.S. cities, including 150 of the most populated places, based on three categories.

Those key categories were recreation, food and entertainment and rest amd relaxation.

