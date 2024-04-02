These California cities are among healthiest in America. Where did Sacramento rank?

California has some of the healthiest cities in the United States, according to a new study by WalletHub.

The online financial service published its list of the Healthiest and Unhealthiest Cities in America on Monday, ranking 180 of the most populated cities based on indicators of good health.

“Staying healthy is a personal responsibility, and everyone should strive to eat nutritious food, exercise regularly and look after their mental health,” WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said. “However, where people live can have a big influence on how successful they are at staying in good health ...”

“The best cities are the ones that provide the greatest access to high-quality healthcare, green spaces, recreation centers and healthy food,” she added.

How did WalletHub come up with rankings?

According to the study, it compared cities’ healthiness based on health care, food, fitness and green space.

Using a weighted ranking, some of the factors included mental health counselors per capita, cost of medical visit, health insurance coverage for adults and youth, and percentage of adults eating fewer than one serving of fruits and vegetable per day.

WalletHub also looked at the share of obese residents, share of adults who engage in physical activity, parkland acres per capita and quality of parks.

How did California cities rank on WalletHub list?

Three California cities were ranked among the top 10 healthiest cities by WalletHub, with San Francisco landing in the No. 1 spot.

San Diego took fourth place and Irvine was No. 10.

Los Angeles followed close behind at No. 11.

Elsewhere in the state, Sacramento was No. 35 on WalletHub’s list of the most healthy places to live in the nation.

Modesto was No. 103, while Fresno was No. 139 and Stockton was No. 140.

Fontana in San Bernardino County was the least healthy California city on the list, coming in at No. 157.

Which U.S. cities are the healthiest?

WalletHub ranked the following as the top 10 healthiest places to live:

San Francisco Honolulu Seattle San Diego Washington, D.C. Portland Denver Salt Lake City Scottsdale Irvine

Which cities are the unhealthiest in America?

According to WalletHub, the top 10 unhealthiest cities in the country are:

Brownsville, Texas Gulfport, Mississippi Laredo, Texas Columbus, Georgia Shreveport, Louisiana Augusta, Georgia Fayetteville, North Carolina Corpus Christi, Texas Detroit Huntington, West Virginia

Other findings for California cities

WalletHub ranked San Jose in first places in terms of having the lowest rate of premature deaths. Anaheim and Santa Ana tied for fourth place.

San Francisco and Los Angeles have the most healthy restaurants per capita, landing at No. 3 and No. 5, respectively. Portland took the lead on this list.

Additionally, San Francisco, Oakland and Fremont tied for second place for the lowest percentage of adults not eating enough fruits and vegetables each day.

