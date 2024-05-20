California car crash kills LDS senior missionary, hospitalizes companion

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A senior missionary couple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was involved in a car crash on Saturday night that killed the female mission companion and hospitalized the male, according to the church.

Sister Mary Hardin was serving a full-time service mission for the church with her husband, Elder Paul Hardin. The crash happened near Fresno, California, on the evening of May 18, killing Mary and leaving Paul in the hospital with critical injuries.

An undated photo of Sister Mary Hardin and her husband, Elder Paul Hardin. The couple was serving a full-time service mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when they were involved in a car crash that killed Sister Hardin and hospitalized Elder Hardin. (Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

“Elder Paul Hardin and Sister Mary Hardin were stopped at a red light when a pickup truck struck their vehicle at a high rate of speed,” church spokesperson Sam Penrod said in a press release. “Sister Hardin, 65, passed away at the scene of the accident.”

The couple was from San Antonio, Texas, and first began their service mission as a couple in the California Fresno Mission in January 2024.

“We send our deepest condolences to the entire Hardin family, their friends, and the missionaries with whom they were serving,” Penrod said.

What is a senior missionary?

Church members are typically eligible to begin their senior missions at the age of 40 if they have no dependents at home.

“Senior members of any age can serve as missionaries or service missionaries. There is no upper age boundary for missionary service,” the church said.

Senior missionary companionships are often married couples — however, there are also some assignments for women that do not require companions.

The church also said any member with a certain status (a current temple recommend) can serve a senior mission even if they are not married.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also have the option to go on service missions as young adults (starting at age 18 for men or 19 for women). Young missionary companionships pair two men and two women together.

