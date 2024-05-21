California’s cannabis cafe bill passes State Assembly

A bill that would allow Amsterdam-style cannabis cafes in California passed the state Assembly on Monday after a third reading with a 56-6 vote.

The bill, formally known as Assembly Bill 1775, would give local jurisdictions the authority to allow cannabis clubs to make and sell non-cannabis food and nonalcoholic drinks. The bill would also enable cannabis cafes to host live musical or other performances.

Under current state law, customers can consume cannabis at a dispensary, but dispensaries can’t legally sell non-cannabis products like food and coffee, which is legal to do in Amsterdam.

This isn’t the first time a bill related to cannabis cafes has reached Sacramento. Last October, Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a similar bill, citing the state’s long-standing smoke-free protection for workers.

However, this time around, Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco), who introduced the bill in January, says the legislation Is all about fairness.

Haney argues that cafes would be on a level playing field “for the highly taxed and regulated legal cannabis industry that is being forced to compete in California with a thriving cannabis black market.”

“It’s really about fairness and supporting businesses that follow the rules,” Haney said in a statement. “If we keep allowing unnecessary regulations to strangle California’s legal cannabis businesses, we’re just encouraging illegal drug sales and all of the problems that come with that.”

AB 1775 is now headed to the state Senate. It would need a signature from Newsom to be officially law.

