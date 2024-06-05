California awards $6.3 million to businesses, programs to cut fire risk on overgrown land

State officials on Tuesday announced awarding about $6.3 million in grants to businesses, nonprofit groups and school districts around the North State to find solutions to reducing forest waste that pose a fire risk from thick and overgrown land.

The money is designed to help businesses purchase equipment to process forest waste that typically can't be milled into lumber. The money also will be used to train people to do forest thinning and prescribed fire and other logging and natural resource jobs.

The state has set a goal to annually thin out and treat 1 million acres of overgrown and dense forests to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires that have devastated communities and forests across the state over the past 10 years, said John McCarthy, the California Department Forestry and Fire Protection's program manager for wood products and bioenergy.

But there has to be a use for the wood that is mostly unsuitable to mill into lumber, such as tree branches, smaller trees growing in dense thickets, as well as dead and rotting trees. The grants issued by Cal Fire would help businesses and nonprofits pay for equipment to process that material, McCarthy said.

Statewide, Cal Fire issued $17 million in grants recently for "business and workforce development," the agency said in a news release. About $6.3 million of that will go to seven businesses, school districts and nonprofit agencies in the North State.

"Several grants will reimburse small forest operators for equipment acquisitions, including sawmill upgrades, to increase the use of forest biomass. This support will increase the capacity for fuels treatments, helping the state to reach its forest management objectives," Cal Fire said in its news release.

McCarthy said the state pays 50% of the cost of purchasing equipment, with the business receiving the grant required to pay the remainder.

Here is a description of the seven grants issued in the North State, according to Cal Fire:

The LePage Company of Red Bluff received $403,376 to purchase equipment that makes "biochar," which according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is made by heating wood and agriculture waste and converting it to a soil amendment that is a "carbon-rich substance that some experts tout as the key to soil rejuvenation."

Plumas Wood Fiber, based in Sacramento, received $59,705 to do a feasibility study to build a facility in Plumas County that would process forest waste, or biomass, into potting soils for use in the nursery industry.

High Desert Lumber Company in Alturas received $999,750 to buy equipment to expand its current mill and to make wood dowels from "damaged and otherwise wasted wood" taken from overgrown forests in Modoc County.

The Sierra Institute for Community and Environment in Taylorsville in Plumas County received $2 million toward building an $11 million lumber mill the institute says will be "the first cross laminated timber manufacturing operation in California." Much of the forest in and around Taylorsville was destroyed by the 2021 Dixie Fire, which burned 963,309 acres across five Northern California counties.

Warner Enterprises Inc. of Redding received $1.3 million, which is building a wood sorting and storage yard in Anderson in order to keep a steady supply of materials for biomass facilities that burn wood products to create electricity. The company wants to purchase a machine to grind up trees and increase the volume of wood taken from the surrounding forests.

The Mountain Valley Unified School District received $638,610 to create a small sawmill to promote interest among students in logging, milling and natural resources careers. The school district plans to train students in operating a small-scale sawmill.

The Mid Klamath Watershed Council in Orleans, in northeast Humboldt County, received $951,170 to create an apprenticeship program to train workers to do forest thinning through prescribed fires.

