California approves controversial electricity rate change. What’s coming to your bill?

As Californians gear up to turn on their air conditioning this summer, the state’s utility regulator approved a hotly contested change to residential electricity rates. In a unanimous vote Thursday, the agency authorized a flat fee of up to $24.15 and cuts to electricity costs by 5-7 cents per kilowatt-hour.

The change stands to impact 11 million customers of investor-owned utilities in the state. Regulators called it a key step to slashing carbon emissions that cause climate change from homes, arguing a “fixed charge” will help stabilize utility revenue and curb rising costs.

“The transition to all electric homes, cars and trucks is truly transformative. It means that we can ratchet down our use of petroleum and natural gas. It also means that our electricity rate design needs to evolve to meet this moment in time,” said California Public Utilities Commission president Alice Busching Reynolds.

Reynolds added that the change does not add any costs or fees, but rather changes the way existing costs are divvied up. The flat rate, she said “will simply now cover some of the infrastructure costs to serve you.”

The CPUC’s proposal stirred major controversy in recent months, reviving a battle between allies of investor-owned utilities and proponents of rooftop solar. At the heart of the conflict is who will supply California homes with clean electricity and at what cost.

Critics have been arguing that this measure will lead to higher bills for working and middle class customers while discouraging energy conservation, and it will not meaningfully encourage customers to adopt electric vehicles and heat pumps.

“The CPUC’s proposal is exactly what Californians should be worried about, a big utility tax that is twice the national average and totally uncapped,” said Bill Allayaud, director of government affairs for the Environmental Working Group, in a statement.

Many utilities across the U.S. include a fixed charge in customers’ monthly electricity bills. But protesters outside vehemently opposed the CPUC’s vote.

“Simply put, it is a blank check to profitable utilities that gives them a guaranteed revenue stream for the costly projects that drive expensive electricity rates,” Allayaud said. “Consumers by contrast will now have two ways for their bills to go up.”

Californians, including the 11 million who buy electricity from Pacific Gas & Electric, Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric, already pay the second-highest rates in the nation after Hawaii. PG&E customers saw new rate hikes this year, with the average household paying an additional $34.50.

Yet other environmental groups, such as the Natural Resources Defense Council, support the electricity rate redesign as a first change of many needed to fix a growing crisis of rising electricity costs

“Electricity should be cheaper than fossil fuels and electric bills for our lowest income customers should continue to be affordable. This decision is a good first step in that direction,” said Mohit Chhabra, senior analyst at NRDC, in a press briefing.

Companies and advocates connected to the rooftop solar industry say the change is certain to hurt the pocket book of rooftop solar customers. That industry is still smarting from new solar rules that slashed returns on what had long been a lucrative investment for California homeowners.

“This proposal will drastically change the value proposition for customers and for our business,” said Erin Weber Kiel, government affairs manager for major rooftop solar company Sunnova. “We have not seen a fixed charge get proposed anywhere near this high nationally.”