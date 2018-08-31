California's Net Neutrality Law Could Lead to Protections Nationwide

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

California is on the verge of passing the strongest net neutrality protections in the country. Both the state assembly and the senate have approved the act. If Governor Jerry Brown signs the measure, residents of the country's most populous state could soon have even stronger protections than provided by Obama-era rules that were repealed late last year by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Both the tech industry and consumer groups say the new law could create pressure for new national rules or spur action by additional states, affecting how all U.S. consumers' video streaming services and other web traffic has to be handled by internet service providers from Comcast and Spectrum, to AT&T and Verizon and beyond.

Net neutrality is the principle that all internet traffic must be transmitted to consumers with the same quality and at the same speed, regardless of whether an internet service provider has a financial interest in promoting one website over another. The California law would guarantee that all consumers in the state can access any social platform, streaming service, or other website regardless of which ISP they use.

Currently, no regulations prevent ISPs from slowing or blocking sites that compete with their own properties, or speeding content from online services that agree to pay a "paid-prioritization" fee.

“Getting our net neutrality bill passed means we are just a couple of steps away from ensuring all Californians have access to a free and open internet,” state Senator Scott Wiener, who co-authored the bill, told Consumer Reports before the senate vote. “The telecom industry will fight us every step of the way, but we have a large and diverse coalition that will help us get our bill to the Governor’s desk."

ISPs and industry trade groups say they voluntarily follow the most important net neutrality principles, making regulation unnecessary, and that they particularly oppose state-by-state rules. However, many of the same organizations also fought national regulations put in place by the FCC during the Obama Administration, and supported their repeal.

Debate Over "Zero-Rating"

Net neutrality advocates, including Consumer Reports, are applauding the California measure, which would enact net neutrality rules for internet traffic in the state.

“California’s net neutrality legislation restores critical consumer protections that will ensure the internet returns to what we have known it to be for years—an open marketplace where companies large and small can compete," says Jonathan Schwantes, senior policy counsel at Consumers Union, the advocacy division of Consumer Reports. "This bill would set a tremendous precedent, with the power to shape the internet market not just in California, but across the country, for the betterment of consumers."

A nationally representative survey of 1,008 U.S. adults conducted in 2017 by Consumer Reports showed support for certain net neutrality rules. Two-thirds said ISPs should not be allowed to block competing movie services to promote their own products. And 62 percent said ISPs shouldn't be allowed to make a competitor's streaming video look worse than its own service by downgrading the quality of the transmission.



The California law would go beyond the earlier FCC rules, most notably by outlawing certain types of "zero-rating" programs, where companies exempt their own streaming services from data caps that apply to other providers.

For example, AT&T zero-rates the DirecTV Now streaming service for its cellular customers, meaning consumers can watch programming on a mobile phone without it counting against their data caps. AT&T owns the streaming service along with its parent, the satellite TV provider DirecTV.



Internet service providers say that zero-rating provides value to their customers and should be allowed.

During assembly committee hearings, Bill Devine, a vice president at AT&T, described the ban on zero-rating "anti-competitive and anti-consumer." He cited a study, funded by a business coalition that has AT&T as a member, that concluded that millions of Californians save up to $30 a month through zero-rating programs.

The bill's author, Sen. Wiener, though, argues that zero-rating hurts competition, and eventually could lead to less consumer choice and higher prices.

"Strong and effective net neutrality standards must include protections against zero-rating, which ultimately harm consumers by giving ISPs an unfair advantage against competitor products,” he says.

Pressure for a National Solution

Trade groups representing ISPs that oppose both the California measure and FCC rules say they would prefer for Congress to pass a national law.

"Broadband providers support an open internet with bright line net neutrality rules. This is not—and never has been—an issue," a spokesperson for US Telecom, a trade association representing mainly smaller broadband providers, wrote in an email to Consumer Reports.

"We simply cannot have 50 different state regulations governing our internet—consumers expect and demand a single, consistent, common-sense approach. Now, more than ever before, we need Congress to step forward and enact bipartisan legislation to make permanent and sustainable rules.”

California isn't alone in taking action. So far, 28 other states have introduced net neutrality bills, and three states—Oregon, Vermont, and Washington—have signed them into law. Washington's and Vermont's took effect earlier this summer, while Oregon's doesn't kick in until 2019.

The California law would be the most comprehensive. For instance, the legislation in Washington included bans on blocking or throttling content, along with paid-prioritizations deals, but not zero-rating programs.



In addition, governors in six states have signed executive orders that reinstate some form of net neutrality, which prevent ISPs from getting or renewing state contracts unless they agree to abide by net neutrality principles.



The fight is also making its way into the courts. Twenty-two states and the District of Columbia have filed lawsuits to overturn the FCC's repeal of the earlier rules. In addition, a number of companies, including Mozilla and Vimeo, and public-interest groups such as the Free Press and Public Knowledge, also filed lawsuits following the FCC's net neutrality rollback.

