California's DIY firefighters battle alone as the richest hire private teams

As officials battled blazes elsewhere, residents of Cornell, California, chose to take on the fires rather than flee

Roger Kelton searches through the remains of his mother-in-law’s home leveled by the Woolsey Fire, in Agoura Hills, near Cornell, California. Photograph: Jae C Hong/AP More

Even as black smoke filled the skies and flames swept the hillsides, residents of Cornell, California, hoped their homes would stay safe. Many in the small town tucked into the Santa Monica mountains had dealt with wildfires before and no one expected the fire would jump the freeway.

By dawn last Friday, the Woolsey fire – now considered the most destructive in Los Angeles county’s history – descended on Cornell. Stretched thin as they battled the enormous Camp fire in the state’s north, firefighters weren’t there to stop the flames from spreading.

“It came in so fast,” said a Cornell resident, Jeff Allen. “People barely got out.”

But Allen chose to stay. Determined to save his home and help his neighbors, he opted to risk it all and “just got the hose out”.

He was one of the many people who, when threatened by the southern California blaze this week, decided to fight rather than flee. It’s caused concerns among officials working to save lives, as fire crews struggled to contain the megafire that’s now burned across 98,362 acres.

But the fire department’s capacity crunch in the face of devastating and erratic fires has showcased a growing social divide. In areas where some residents felt the need to put their lives on the line, celebrities and affluent homeowners filled the gap with private firefighters to protect their mansions from burning.

In an article published last spring, NBC highlighted that the insurance giant AIG offers wealthy homeowners access to their Wildfire Protection Unit, certified through authorities to respond to fires that threaten million-dollar homes.

TMZ reported this week that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hired private firefighters to protect their $50m mansion in the hills of Calabasas. It narrowly survived the fire, but critics began wondering if the destruction-fueled “new normal” meant the affluent, yet again, could save themselves while others suffered.

Morgan Runyon sits with a friend on the porch of his restaurant The Old Place after ignoring evacuation orders to stay behind and save the restaurant from the Woolsey fire. Photograph: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images More

“This is not the ‘new normal’,” California’s outgoing governor, Jerry Brown, told reporters last Tuesday, amending the way he has previously described threats from worsening fires. “This is the new abnormal.”

The Los Angeles county fire chief, Daryl Osby, echoed his sentiments, saying climate change had taken a toll across the state. He called this the most difficult firefight of his career. California’s emergency resources, which the southern drier part of the state can typically rely on this time of year, were focused on the deadly Camp Fire, which erupted the same day north of Sacramento.

Until reinforcements arrived from other states, Osby said, the only objective they could achieve was to save lives and get everyone out. While the Camp fire, the most deadly in the state’s history, has claimed possibly hundreds of lives, three have reportedly perished in the Woolsey fire.

“I think we were successful at that objective, preventing death,” Osby said. “Unfortunately, it was at the expense of people’s homes.”

In Cornell, that meant residents were largely on their own.

“We had no help,” Allen said, recounting the inferno that cascaded through the canyon at shocking speeds.

He described the chaos as many of his neighbors scrambled to escape. Homes on the hill above him were already engulfed in flames when, around 8am, a sheriff’s car sped through announcing the mandatory evacuation order on a loudspeaker. Soon after, trucks and cars filled with evacuees hauled past in quick pursuit, only to find the winding canyon roads jammed farther down, with others trying to leave.