California alerts residents to health risks of toxic algal blooms as weather heats up

(FOX40.COM) — As spring turns into summer and the sun comes out in full force, California’s residents begin participating in more water-based recreational activities like boating or kayaking.

However, the state is reminding everyone of some health hazards that can be encountered while enjoying those activities, particularly toxic algal blooms.

California becomes country’s first state to set limit for cancer-causing contaminant in water

“When out on the water, be aware of the warning signs and make sure to always keep people and pets away from algae,” the California Department of Water Resources says. “While some algae are harmless, certain types can produce toxins that can make people and animals sick.”

The DWR continues to say that blue-green algae, which occurs naturally in water, can grow into an algal bloom quickly due to warm water temperatures, calm conditions, and certain nutrients in the water.

The agency adds that some of the dangers of algal blooms include the toxins they can produce, which can be harmful to people and pets. Dogs and small children are the most likely to be affected by algal blooms because of their smaller body size and propensity to play in the water for longer periods.

“Exposure can cause eye, nose, mouth, or throat irritation, headache, allergic skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea, and cold- and flu-like symptoms,” the DWR said. “For dogs, symptoms can include vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, difficulty breathing, seizures, or even death.”

According to the DWR, exposure can happen while swimming in an infested body of water or other “water contact,” including accidentally swallowing lake water or inhaling airborne toxins while waterskiing or jet skiing.

‘Please don’t plant these species in California,’ CDFW says

Eating shellfish or fish from infected water can also lead to toxin exposure.

The DWR routinely tests aquatic recreation areas for algal toxins, and when one is found, the agency posts to its website and creates signs at the site to inform the public. “Once toxic algae are found, testing continues weekly and algae advisories are not reduced until lab results show the water has been below the current advisory level for two weeks.”

Some signs of algal blooms include:

Small, blue-green, white, or brown particles in the water

Streaks in the water that look like spilled paint

Mats, scum, or foam at the surface or along the shoreline

Odors described as gasoline, septic, or fishy

Here are some ways to protect yourself from toxic algal blooms, according to the DWR.

Follow posted advisories

Stay away from algae and scum in the water and on the shore

Watch children and pets closely

Do not let pets and other animals go into the water, drink the water, or eat scum on the shore.

Do not drink the infected water or use it for cooking

Avoid eating shellfish from affected areas

Wash everyone with clean water following water play

If fish are caught, throw away the guts and clean fillets with tap or bottled water before cooking

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.