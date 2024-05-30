Calhoun's advanced manufacturing team one of four in nationals

May 30—Calhoun Community College's three-member advanced manufacturing team is one of four teams that will compete at the 2024 Project MFG National Competition in North Carolina for the fourth consecutive year.

The teams in the competition will receive challenges where they will create a product to required specifications under a certain time because the competition is designed to reflect the real world of advanced manufacturing.

Last October, 82 teams from across the nation participated in the competition by being given a drawing and part stock to fabricate a project at their school. Projects were judged in January and top qualifiers competed at regional sites in February.

Team members are Ty Whitson, Austin Kidd and Ben Blanton. There are $150,000 in total prizes awarded. The winners will be announced in July.

