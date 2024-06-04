Calhoun County Sheriff's Office investigating attempted child abduction in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 10-year-old girl reported a man tried to lure her into his pickup truck Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of Avenue C at about 1:30 p.m. Monday for the attempted child abduction, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The 10-year-old girl indicated an unknown man approached her and attempted to lure her into his pickup. She described the suspect as a middle-aged white man with a black beard, tattoos on his arms and legs, and piercings on his eyebrows, nose and lips.

The suspect was last seen driving a white Ford pickup truck. The truck, last seen driving eastbound on Avenue C away from the scene, is reported to have a black cap over the bed and black rims, police said. The registration of the truck was unable to be obtained.

Deputies canvassed the immediate area in search for the suspect, but he was not located. Deputies also checked with area residents in attempts to gain further information and/or video surveillance.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau is assisting in the investigation. Additional deputies are being utilized for extra patrols in the area and surrounding areas of the city of Springfield, police said.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Lt. Curtis Smith of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at (269) 781-0880 or Silent Observer at 2(69) 964-3888.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Attempted child abduction reported in Springfield