Calgary temperatures suddenly plunge as cold front pushes out warm weather

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a weather advisory for a sudden drop in temperatures for parts of Alberta. (Kevin O'Connor/CBC - image credit)

Calgary's warm temperatures plunged suddenly Thursday, dropping from nearly 10 degrees to below freezing in less than hour.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a weather advisory earlier Thursday, warning of a rapid drop in temperatures.

A cold front arriving from northern Alberta is behind the sudden changes, with temperatures expected to drop by 15 to 20 degrees this afternoon.

Overnight, the city can expect a low of –16 C.

With the wind chill, temperatures could feel as cold as –20 C this afternoon. Wind chill is an approximate measure of how cold it feels during chilly, windy weather. Its based on the effects of wind velocity and low temperature on skin.

The weather alert also extends to various parts in Alberta. Mountain regions and parts of the Foothills are expected to get some snow Thursday evening, and the snowy weather is expected to continue through Sunday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada are asking that people prepare for cold temperatures and slippery conditions. If you're heading outside, dress warm and be prepared for wet areas to freeze.