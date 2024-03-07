Caleb Harris: Search continues for missing Texas A&M-Corpus Christi student

A man has gone missing in Corpus Christi, and much of the community has joined the search. Have you seen Caleb Harris?

Caleb Harris, 21, was last seen around 3 a.m. Monday near The Cottages at Corpus Christi Apartments at Ennis Joslin Rd. and South Padre Island Drive (known as SPID), where he lived with his roommates. He was reported to be wearing teal pants, a white shirt and no shoes or socks. Law enforcement reports Harris left behind his wallet and keys, and his phone has been turned off.

Caleb Harris, 21, has been missing since the early morning of Monday, March 4.

At the time of his last known whereabouts, Harris was believed to be taking his dog out. His father, Randy Harris, told KIII that a Snapchat pinged near the off-campus apartments at 2:45 a.m. By 3 a.m., the phone was dead.

Harris is a second-year student at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (TAMU-CC). Family, friends, volunteers, and the Corpus Christi Police Department gathered at 7 a.m. Wednesday for a search along Ennis Joslin Road.

TAMU-CC has been made aware of a missing person’s report regarding one of our students, Caleb Harris. We ask our university community and the public to keep Caleb and his family in your thoughts. TAMU-CC remains hopeful for Caleb’s safe return.

Ellee Carlisle has been friends with Harris since middle school. She was among those who joined the search.

"He means a lot to a lot of people," Carlisle told KIII. "And I think that was very evident for how many people tried to share and get the word out, and how many people came and helped out today to try and look for him."

A spokesperson for the Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed the search was expanding to include the Dive and Recovery Team. Texas Search and Rescue, the Coast Guard and other local dive teams are also participating, according to Kris 6 News.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Caleb Harris, please call the Corpus Christi Police Department directly by calling the Investigations Bureau at (361) 886-2840 or the non-emergency line at (361) 886-2600.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: CCPD search for Caleb Harris, missing Texas A&M-Corpus Christi student