Caldwell Memorial Hospital Foundation announces Johnson Scholarship recipients

May 30—The Caldwell Memorial Hospital Foundation awarded the 2024 Bill and Susan Johnson Nursing Scholarship awards on Wednesday, May 8, according to a press release from UNC Health Caldwell.

Four UNC Health Caldwell employees received $5,000 each to apply to their educational costs. Meghan Johnson Respess, daughter of Bill and Susan, and spouse Mele Respess joined the group through a video call from out of town. Carolyn Winkler, a dear friend of the family, helped present the award, according to the press release.

This year's recipients are Kristin Kazleman who is working on her RN to BSN through the United States University, Louis Price who has been accepted into the ADN-RN program at CCC&TI, Megan Street is working to transition from her LPN to BSN through Excelsior University and Ashley Yount, Clinical Nurse II to MSN at Gardner Webb University, according to the press release.

The Bill and Susan Johnson Nursing Scholarship began taking shape in 2018 and announced its first recipients in 2020. Since its inception, the scholarship has awarded $70,000 to numerous UNC Health Caldwell employees. The award is given to a UNC Health Caldwell employee accepted or enrolled in an educational program in nursing or another profession where staffing shortages occur, according to the press release.

The scholarship was first established in memory of Susan Johnson and her dedication to education for all. The name of the award was changed to The Bill and Susan Johnson Scholarship upon Bill Johnson's passing on Oct. 1, 2022. The extended Johnson family chose to continue funding the scholarship so many can reap the benefits for years to come, according to the press release.

"My mother was one of the most sincerely generous people I have ever known. Despite being diagnosed with MS, she never let it hold her or her family back. She would be proud to know of this scholarship, and that it is providing support for others to continue their education," said Dr. Meghan Johnson Respess, DVM Brooklyn New York.