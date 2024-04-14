Caldwell man arrested, accused of exposing himself to a minor, police said

A 30-year-old Caldwell man has been arrested on accusations that he exposed himself to a minor, according to a news release from Caldwell police Saturday evening.

The incident occurred around 2:10 p.m. Saturday near West Ash Street and Sunset Avenue in Caldwell, police said. In an earlier news release, police asked for the public’s help in identifying the man.

The man, a convicted sex offender, was booked into the Canyon County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor indecent exposure.

“Caldwell is much safer with this predator off the street and behind bars,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the news release. “Our men and women remain committed to keeping our community safe and this arrest showcases our dedication to our mission.”

