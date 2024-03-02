Caldwell County RESTART to remember those who lost their lives to overdose

Caldwell County RESTART will be holding a remembrance ceremony to honor those who have lost their lives to an overdose.

The event is set to take place on March 6 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Caldwell County Health and Human Services building in recognition of Black Balloon Day.

It will feature recovery resources from across Western North Carolina and Naloxone education, as well as food and coffee trucks.

“Black Balloon Day is a time to wrap our arms around the families and friends of individuals who lost their lives to overdose,” said RESTART Program Coordinator Jason Powell. “It’s an opportunity to share the recovery resources available in our area.”

The organizers said Black Balloon Day is just one way the RESTART team advocates for individuals and families affected by substance use disorders and misuse.

During 2023, the team received 398 referrals. The majority of those referrals came from Caldwell County EMS, others came from the department of social services, emergency departments, detention centers, and law enforcement, and some were self-referrals.

RESTART has made 919 participant contacts and connected 131 participants to a range of resources, such as detox, inpatient and outpatient treatment facilities, housing, and 12-step programs.

The program also responds to calls for assistance. In 2023, the teams answered 62 911 calls and made 47 after-hours emergency department consultations. Additionally, 463 doses of Naloxone were administered.

To learn more about Caldwell County RESTART, click here.

