Calcasieu School Board schools, facilities closed Monday due to severe weather

Lena Foster
CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY)– All Calcasieu School Board schools and facilities will be closed Monday, April 29 due to potential severe weather.

Schools and facilities will resume normally on Tuesday, April 30.

