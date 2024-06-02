Cal State San Bernardino student reported missing in Los Angeles

Authorities are searching for a Cal State San Bernardino student who disappeared in Los Angeles.

The missing woman was identified as Nitheesha Kandula, 23, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Kandula was last seen on May 28 in Los Angeles. Loved ones reported her missing two days later.

Nitheesha Kandula, 23, is seen in a photo from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Information about Nitheesha Kandula, 23, is seen in a missing persons poster from the Los Angeles Police Department.

She is described as a woman standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. She has black hair and dark eyes.

Her car is possibly a 2021 Toyota Corolla with license plate number 9KXU509. The car’s color is unknown, police said.

No further details on her last known location were provided by LAPD.

Anyone who may have seen Kandula or knows her whereabouts is asked to call LAPD’s Southwest Division at 213-485-2582 or the CSUSB Police Department at 909-537-7777.

Callers should reference LAPD Case number 240310882.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

