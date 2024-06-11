Cal State San Bernardino classes offered at Barstow Community College

California State University, San Bernardino announced that it will soon offer in-person classes at Barstow Community College.

The colleges are partnering to make higher education more accessible to students in the High Desert region by offering four in-person general education courses for the fall 2024 semester, Cal State officials stated.

The initiative offers four upper-division general education and writing-intensive courses at Barstow College. The courses have been selected for their broad applicability across all undergraduate programs, ensuring that they will benefit a wide range of students, according to Cal State officials.

These courses, which will be taught by Cal State San Bernardino and are available to enroll in now, are designed to complement Barstow's existing offerings.

The two seven-week sessions are Aug. 26 to Oct. 11 and Oct. 21 to Dec. 6. The format of all courses is hybrid, in-person plus an asynchronous online component.

The classrooms are set up with the technology necessary to accommodate hybrid courses. Each class will meet once a week in person. The hybrid approach allows for a more flexible learning experience.

Classes offered

Cal State San Bernardino fall courses available to enroll in now at Barstow College include:

SSCI 3060-61: Expository Writing for the Social Sciences - Mondays 4:30-5:50 p.m. in room B3 (first seven weeks, Aug. 26-Oct. 11), Instructor: Penny Shreve. WI Designation.

SSCI 3250-61: Perspective on Gender - Wednesdays 1:30-3 p.m. in room S11A (first seven weeks, Aug. 26-Oct. 11), Instructor: Dawn Howey. GE D4.

SCCI 3160-61: Race and Racism - Tuesdays 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. in room S11A (second seven weeks, Oct. 21-Dec. 6), Instructor: Patricia Lara. GE D4.

SSCI 3011-63: Revolution and Revolutionary Ideas - Thursdays 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. in room S11A (second seven weeks, Oct. 21-Dec. 6), Instructor: Vincent Lovato. GE D4 and WI Designation.

Barstow College also has resources available to support students. The library and tutoring are available. Another benefit for students is that parking at BCC is free.

For more information, email csbsinfo@csusb.edu.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on X @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

