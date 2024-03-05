Cal Lutheran's board keeps quiet on embattled President Lori Varlotta

California Lutheran University President Lori Varlotta delivers the state of the university address at the Lundring Events Center on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

California Lutheran University's Board of Regents held two days of meetings from Feb. 23-24, their first since a sweeping faculty vote of no confidence in President Lori Varlotta.

One week later, university leaders kept mum on whether the board took any action to respond to the vote.

The board's top three members threw their support behind Varlotta in the days after the 122-3 faculty vote, but the full board did not officially convene until the late February meetings.

Board President Ann Boynton did not directly respond to questions about the meetings emailed to her and a university spokesperson on Feb. 26. Mark Berry, the spokesperson, replied via an emailed statement but did not address Varlotta's tenure. "As is our established practice, Cal Lutheran leadership will update the university community on the actions of the board through our usual channels, including already calendared meetings and town halls, over the next couple of weeks," Berry wrote.

One of those meetings, a regular virtual town hall for faculty and staff, convened Friday morning. Three faculty members contacted after the meeting said that the meeting's leaders did not share whether the board took any action in response to the faculty vote.

Berry said in a phone interview Monday that the meeting was largely a typical one, though, in an unusual move, Boynton joined to address faculty and staff directly.

The board president, Berry said, "made it clear" that university leaders are expecting to make changes to get the university through the enrollment and budget difficulties it has faced of late.

Kristine Butcher, a chemistry professor and faculty senate member, said by phone that Boynton acknowledged the faculty vote in her comments.

Butcher said she appreciated the acknowledgement, and despite the lack of any announced action, believes the faculty's vote accomplished what it needed to.

"It got the attention of the board and they recognized that there are some things going on that they need to pay attention," she said.

