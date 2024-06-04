Cal Fire: Wildfire threatened multiple structures near SLO

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Update, 1:40 p.m.:

The wildfire that broke out near San Luis Obispo on Tuesday afternoon has been contained, Cal Fire posted on X.

The fire was contained by 1:16 p.m., Cal Fire said, and the structures threat was “mitigated.”

Firefighters will be mopping up the scene until around 2:30 p.m., Cal Fire said.

Original story:

A wildfire endangered multiple structures outside of San Luis Obispo on Tuesday.

Cal Fire responded to the fire at 12:50 pm. on the 6400 block of Edna Road just before Twin Creeks Way, the agency posted on X.

Multiple structures are threatened by the fire, which has grown to a half acre as of 1:10 p.m.

According to PulsePoint, four engines were at the scene by 1:10 p.m. while one more was en route.

WILDLAND FIRE: Firefighters & #EdnaIC at scene of a 1/2 acre fire near 6400 block of Edna Rd in San Luis Obispo Ca. Multiple structures threatened.