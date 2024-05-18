Cal Fire battling brush fire along Highway 62 in Desert Hot Springs, travel impacted

Part of highway 62 at Worsley Road and Pierson Boulevard in Desert Hot Springs is closed as Cal Fire battles a brush fire in the area. Sigalert.com is reporting the right shoulder and second-to-left lanes are blocked.

Deputy City Manager Doria Wilms said the fire is on both city and county property.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. and smoke could be seen from Highway 62 around 3:15 p.m.

The fire has burned 6 acres and is 50% contained. No evacuations or injuries have been reported.

Vegetation Fire:rpt@2:47 p.m. Highway 62 X Mission Creek Road in Desert Hot Springs. Firefighters are on scene of a six acre vegetation fire that is 50% contained. No evacuations or injuries reported. #MissionIC pic.twitter.com/3fx1lbEnYT — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 18, 2024

Indian Canyon closed due to blowing sand

The Coachella Valley is under an air quality alert, amid gusty conditions, that are expected to persist through Sunday.

Indian Canyon Drive between Vista Chino and Garnet Avenue closed Saturday afternoon due to high winds and low visibility.

Wildfire smoke map: Track fires and red flag warnings across the US and California

Desert Sun reporter Brian Blueskye covers arts and entertainment. He can be reached at brian.blueskye@desertsun.com or on Twitter at @bblueskye.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Cal Fire battling brush fire along Highway 62 in Desert Hot Springs