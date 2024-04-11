Cal City celebrates new solar-powered EV charging station
California City makes it official with ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new solar-powered EV charging station.
This comprehensive EV primer, "Electric Vehicle Statistics 2024," from MarketWatch, examines EV sales, market share, environmental effects, mileage figures and more.
As part of its energy transition strategy, energy giant Shell plans to shed some of its retail locations, including gasoline stations, to focus more on EV charging sites.
Can’t wait until 2044? Here are the eclipses you can start planning for now.
Alfa Romeo Milano revealed as brand's subcompact electric SUV. It signals the start of the brand's EV transition.
Energy.gov recently published government data on the average miles driven by fuel type, and the number-two spot might surprise you.
Rashee Rice is facing eight charges in connection with the hit-and-run crash in Texas late last month.
Vincent Goodwill talks through a crazy NBA night that included a serious injury for Giannis, the Clippers embarrassing the Suns and another breakout game for Victor Wembanyama.
A dairy farm worker in Texas is the second-ever case of human infection in the U.S. Here's what it means for you.
The closed beta for 33 Immortals will kick off on May 24 and run through June 2.
AT&T has begun notifying U.S. state authorities and regulators of a security incident after confirming that millions of customer records posted online last month were authentic. In a legally required filing with Maine's attorney general's office, the U.S. telco giant said it sent out letters notifying more than 51 million people that their personal information was compromised in the data breach, including around 90,000 individuals in Maine. AT&T — the largest telco in the United States — said that the breached data included customers' full name, email address, mailing address, date of birth, phone number and Social Security number.
Google Photos is getting an AI upgrade. On Wednesday, the tech giant announced that a handful of enhanced editing features previously limited to Pixel devices and paid subscribers -- including its AI-powered Magic Editor -- will now make their way to all Google Photos users for free. This expansion also includes Google's Magic Eraser, which removes unwanted items from photos; Photo Unblur, which uses machine learning to sharpen blurry photos; Portrait Light, which lets you change the light source on photos after the fact, and others.
The Lamborghini Huracan STJ is limited to ten units worldwide, and gets unique race-inspired aerodynamic bodywork to complement its aggressive look.
The latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Wednesday's slate of games.
Elon Musk’s decision to green-light a robotaxi over an affordable EV might cost the company its lead. Last week, Musk reportedly canned the effort in favor of a robotaxi, the sort of pie-in-the-sky project that defined his first decade at the helm. Today, Tesla is no longer the plucky upstart.
The biggest news stories this morning: Congress looks into blocking piracy sites in the US, Starlink terminals are reportedly being used by Russian forces in Ukraine, Apple Vision Pro, two months later.
Cruise will start re-deploying its autonomous vehicles in Phoenix, Arizona after a major upheaval last year that led to a pause in its operations. However, the robotaxis will have human drivers behind the wheel.
The stories you need to start your day: GOP leaders condemn Trump’s abortion stance, UConn’s NCAA victory and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Fans say quick touch-ups are easy and cheap with these pro-quality shears: 'I save tons of money on cuts.'
Venture capitalists' appetite for fusion startups has been up and down in the last few years. For instance, the Fusion Industry Association found that while nuclear fusion companies had attracted over $6 billion in investment in 2023, $1.4 billion more than in 2022, the 27% growth proved slower than in 2022, as investors battled external fears such as inflation. The field reached a significant milestone in 2022 when the Department of Energy’s National Ignition Facility managed to bring about a fusion reaction that produced more power than was required to spark a fuel pellet.
Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic still expects one rate in 2024, but is not ruling out the possibility of two or zero depending on the direction of the US economy and inflation.