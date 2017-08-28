Cajun Navy joins rescue efforts in Texas as Hurricane Harvey causes massive flooding

The Cajun Navy departed Louisiana on Sunday, heading straight to where they are needed most -- Southeast Texas.

The volunteer group that consists of hundreds of boat-owning private citizens was started during 2005's Hurricane Katrina, and they have used their boats and supplies to help anyone in need since.

With more than 20 inches of rain predicted still to fall, Hurricane Harvey has dumped an unprecedented amount of water on Texas and has already displaced thousands of residents.

Images of destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey:



Law enforcement officials on Sunday evening requested help from anyone with a boat willing to join rescue teams.





The Cajun Navy, however, was already organized and on their way.





One of the armada's original members, Jordy Bloodsworth of Baton Rouge, told NBC News he knows what it's like to lose everything in a storm and didn't hesitate to pack up his 18-foot boat to help others.

"I've been a victim of this," the 25-year-old told the outlet. "I feel like I've got do something."

In the early hours of Monday, one Cajun Navy Facebook page requested anyone heading into the storm stop for the night, citing unsafe travel due to swift currents and unpassable routes.





The Cajun Navy is currently in organizing in Dickenson, Texas, and Facebook pages promised more updates on Monday.

Cajun Navy 2016 Facebook page organizer Jon Bridges Sr. told WAFB he ultimately decided to stay in Louisiana to answer messages and calls for help he is receiving via social media.



