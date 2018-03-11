Caitlyn Jenner: Trump's Administration Has Set Trans People 'Back 20 Years'

“As far as trans issues, this administration has been the worst ever,” Caitlyn Jenner said March 9. (SOPA Images via Getty Images)

Over a year after she publicly supported Donald Trump’s candidacy, Caitlyn Jenner continues to distance herself from the increasingly unpopular president, saying on Thursday that his administration has been the worst ever for trans people.

“As far as trans issues, this administration has been the worst ever,” she told Newsweek at the Champions of Jewish Values International Awards Gala in New York on March 9.

“They’ve set our community back 20 years, easily,” she added. “It’s going to be hard to change, but we’ve been through these types of things before, and we’ll continue to fight it.”

The former Olympian has flip-flopped somewhat on Trump before. Though she appeared at the president’s inauguration in January 2017, she’s been critical of the administration’s policies in interviews and on social media.

In an April 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Jenner said her loyalties were “with my community and not with the Republican party, and not with Donald Trump.” She told “The View” in July she’d met with members of Trump’s cabinet on LGBTQ issues as she’d “been disappointed in a few ways” with the president’s stance on issues important to the queer community, but didn’t offer any specifics.

She sparked outrage less than a month later, however, when she sported a red hat bearing Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan while driving in Los Angeles. She later apologized, telling TMZ, “I will never do it again and I’m getting rid of the hat.”

Though she told Newsweek last week that she’d “built some very nice and good relationships with the Republican party” since the inauguration, she added, “I have not been back to see Trump.”

Ultimately, she’d like the president to “do a better job when it comes to equality.”

“We’re all Americans,” she said.