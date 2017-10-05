Caitlyn Jenner lashes out at Trump administration on trans issues: 'This is a disgrace'

Caitlyn Jenner, whose Republican leanings have made her something of an oddity in the trans community, lashed out on Thursday against President Trump in defense of the LGBT community.

In response to news that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions had reversed a policy that protects transgender workers from discrimination, Jenner made use of Twitter's new 280 character limit.

"Trump administration's latest in a string of attacks on trans people: trans students, trans service members, & now employment protections for trans workers," Jenner wrote. "This systematic gutting of non-discrimination protections for trans people is a disgrace!" She tagged Sessions and Trump at the end.

Jenner has long gone back and forth in regards to her feelings on Trump. Although she is a steadfast Republican who earlier this year mocked liberals during the College Republicans National Convention, she balanced a difficult tightrope as the GOP is historically less welcoming of gay rights policies.

Twitter users quickly bit back at Jenner's tweet: "Weird. It's almost as if they're doing what everyone f--king told you they would do," one wrote.

Another added, "You voted for him, you live with the consequence."