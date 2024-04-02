Caitlin Clark, Iowa Hawkeyes advance to Final Four along with Paige Bueckers and UConn Huskies

It was a master-class by Caitlin Clark, as Iowa got off to a hot start. LSU would make it interesting before halftime, but the Hawkeyes would re-assert their lead in the third quarter and hold it for the win, 94-87. Clark flirted with a triple-double, adding 7 rebounds and 12 assists to her unreal 41 points, including nine 3-pointers. And she did it with an ease, shooting deep 3s from near the logo.

That’s not to say that LSU’s Angel Reese wasn’t impressive, with 17 points of her own and a whopping 20 rebounds. Reese also fouled out with less than two minutes on the clock, watching the rest of the game from the bench.

Iowa will face UConn in the Final Four.

No. 3 UConn sends No. 1 Southern Cal home, heads to Final Four

What we won’t see in the Final Four? Caitlin Clark against Southern Cal’s up-and-coming freshman JuJu Watkins. The Huskies sent the Trojans packing, 80-73. Instead, Paige Bueckers will be the star on the court opposite Clark. Bueckers had 28 points in the Huskies win, while Watkins scored 29 for the Trojans.

The Huskies will be returning to the Final Four after missing it in the 2023 season, while Bueckers recovered from an ACL injury. UConn is on a miraculous run this season, with six total players ruled out heading into the tournament.

The question now – are the shorthanded Huskies, led by Paige Bueckers, enough to stop Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes?

Also in the women’s Final Four: undefeated No. 1 South Carolina will face No. 3 NC State.

Those games will tip off on Friday in Cleveland. The men’s Final Four will take place on Saturday in Phoenix, followed by the women’s national championship on Sunday, and the men’s on Monday.

