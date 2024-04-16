Daily Briefing: Caitlin Clark has the Fever

Caitlin Clark was selected No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever. Also in the news: An Iranian attack on Israel over the weekend has put new momentum behind stalled foreign aid. We look at what factors are endangering the nation's rivers.

The WNBA ushers in a new era of talent and star power

You've probably heard the names Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark at least once in recent weeks. These women are among a class of rising stars in women's basketball and now they're official pros: Clark was selected No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever on Monday night and Reese is headed the Windy City after being drafted by the Chicago Sky with the No. 7 pick. The fashion, fans and spectacle of the 2024 WNBA draft reflected a new phase for the women's pro basketball league, which is riding a wave of newfound popularity that is setting records for attendance and television viewership. Read USA TODAY Sports' full recap of the 2024 WNBA draft.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark pose for photos before the 2024 WNBA draft.

Congress grapples with foreign aid after Iran attack

After months of delay, House Republicans said on Monday they will take a different approach to get billions of dollars of foreign aid across the finish line: vote on four distinct bills that separate complex foreign policy priorities.

One thing is clear: The drone and missile attack – retaliation for an Israeli airstrike earlier this month on the Iranian embassy in Damascus – has been met with an outpouring of messages of support for Israel from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

The House's new approach: Put funding for Ukraine, Israel and Indo-Pacific allies up for a vote on their own, plus a fourth bill that will include several other unrelated GOP foreign policy priorities (such as what to do about TikTok).

But building four individual bills breeds uncertainty: The funding for Israel has until now been connected to another $60 billion in aid to Ukraine and $5 billion for Taiwan as part of the national security supplemental.

As the Israel-Hamas war stretches on, Americans want answers: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators demanding a cease-fire in Gaza blocked traffic across the nation on Monday, even forcing some people to walk on foot to their airport in Chicago.

Protesters are arrested as they block the south bound lane of Interstate 5 under the Harlow overpass between Eugene and Springfield Monday, April 15, 2024.

More news to know now

Jury selection continues in Trump hush money trial

Former President Donald Trump is due back in court on Tuesday for the second day of his New York criminal trial over whether he falsified business records to cover up giving hush money to a porn star to help his 2016 presidential campaign. Inside the courtroom, Monday wasn't a good first day for Trump: Trial Judge Juan Merchan began his remarks in the proceedings by denying a Trump motion for his own recusal. Trump argued Merchan should get off the case because his daughter leads a marketing agency that does work for Democratic political candidates. Read USA TODAY's full recap of Day 1 of the trial.

FBI agents board ship responsible for Baltimore bridge collapse

Agents with the FBI boarded the Dali on Monday, the cargo ship that struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore and triggered its collapse last month, amid reports that it has opened a criminal probe into the events leading up to the collapse. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott also announced on Monday the city plans to take legal action against the owner, charterer, manager, and the manufacturer of the vessel. Read more

Authorities recovered a fourth body from the Key Bridge wreckage in Baltimore.

Toxic algae, construction and courts: A crisis for America's rivers

Water scarcity, overuse and development are among the reasons why 10 waterways across the nation were ranked this year’s “most endangered rivers” by advocates. This year's list named the rivers of New Mexico as the most-imperiled because of concerns about the impacts of a Supreme Court decision last May that experts say limited the ability of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to enforce provisions of the Clean Water Act for many streams and wetlands. Beside the court's order, other river threats mentioned in the report include longer droughts, rising temperatures, competition for limited water supplies and other built infrastructure such as highways and dams that affect water flow and wetlands. Read more

Photo of the day: The 128th Boston Marathon

The 128th running of the Boston Marathon kicked off Monday morning with participants making the long journey from Hopkinton, Massachusetts to the finish line on Boylston Street in Boston. In the elite men's group, Ethiopian Sisay Lemma denied Evans Chebet, 35, of his third straight victory. Kenyan Hellen Obiri defended her title for the elite women's field. Read USA TODAY's full recap of the 2024 Boston Marathon and click here for more photos race day.

The elite women runners at the start line of the 128th running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, April 15, 2024.

